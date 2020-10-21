Global vascular access device market size, share to accrue USD 7.72 billion by 2027 – Industry News

The research report on ‘Vascular Access Device Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Central Vascular Access Devices, Peripheral Vascular Access Devices, Other Accessories); By Application (Fluid and Nutrition Administration, Drug Administration, Blood Transfusion, and Diagnostics & Testing); By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Other End Users); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2027’, available with Market Study Report LLC, projects the worldwide vascular access device market valuation to cross USD 7.72 billion by the year 2027.

Rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) along with increasing instances of coronary artery disorders (CAD) and peripheral artery disorders (PAD) among the geriatric populace is boosting the demand for vascular access devices. Also, widespread preference for minimally invasive procedures is stimulating global vascular access device market outlook.

For the uninitiated, equipment which enable access to veins are called vascular access devices (VAD) and extensively used in treatment of specific medical conditions to avert the risk of catheter bound infections. Selection of VADs is done carefully by medical practitioners based on lumen size to ensure minimum thrombotic complication and avoid infections.

Based on type, global vascular access device industry is classified into peripheral VADs, central VADs, and other accessories. As per the application spectrum, the market is divided into diagnostics & testing, blood transfusion, drug administration, and fluid & nutrition administration. While the end-use scope of worldwide vascular access device market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, hospitals, and others.

As per the report, regional classification of global vascular access device industry is inclusive of North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific, which key focus on nations like Canada, U.S., Austria, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany, France, UK, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, India, and China.

Major companies influencing worldwide vascular access device market trends are Prodimed Sarl, AMECO Inc., Romsons Scientific & Surgical Pvt. Ltd., Bluegrass Vascular Technologies, Nipro Medical Corp., Terumo Corp., AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun, C. R. Bard Inc., Smiths Medical Inc., and Becton Dickinson and Company.

