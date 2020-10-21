International

‘Ghost of Tsushima’ developer could work on PS4 success

rej October 21, 2020

With a great reception from Ghost of Tsushima (which has a review on TudoCelular), it looks like developer Sucker Punch is already eyeing a highly successful title sequel on PlayStation 4 that has broken records this end of generation.

On its official website, the company says it is hiring a narrative writer who is interested in “writing stories set in feudal Japan.” It is also said that “knowledge of the history of Japanese feudalism” is excellent extra work.

The description mentions that the contractor “will write high quality dialogue with tight deadlines for a diverse cast of characters who live on schedule”, and the quote “tight deadline” is interesting because it suggests that Sucker Punch may launch the new one. title soon.

It’s unclear if the company is working on a legitimate Ghost of Tsushima sequel or if the developer is planning any DLC titles. Recently, the PlayStation 4 exclusive game received a multiplayer mode that connects to a player’s story mode.

While Sucker Punck took no position, it’s clear that hiring someone to write stories set in feudal Japan can only be about something related to the company’s big title, and news should appear very soon.

Ghost of Tsushima is currently only available on PlayStation 4 and will be available on PlayStation 5 with less load time and 60 fps. Players will be able to download the game save on PS4 and pick up where they left off on PS5.

rej

Related Articles

October 15, 2020
10

Online Street Food Market 2020-2028 boosts massive growth, latest trends and analysis with Streatly, Zomato, Swiggy

October 13, 2020
5

Commercial Exteriors Doors Market Data Survey Report 2020-2025 | Artisan Hardware, Chaparral Doors, Colonial Elegance, Concept SGA, etc.

October 21, 2020
3

Animal Genetic Market 2020 Current Trends Strategies Involved, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview and Industry Challenges || Leading Players – NEOGEN CORPORATION, Zoetis, Envigo, Animal Genetics Inc., VetGen, Groupe Grimaud, Hendrix Genetics BV

Global Immunogenetics Market
October 12, 2020
1

Lever Handles Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth with Industry Study, Detailed Analysis and Forecast To 2027

Close