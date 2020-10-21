‘Ghost of Tsushima’ developer could work on PS4 success

With a great reception from Ghost of Tsushima (which has a review on TudoCelular), it looks like developer Sucker Punch is already eyeing a highly successful title sequel on PlayStation 4 that has broken records this end of generation.

On its official website, the company says it is hiring a narrative writer who is interested in “writing stories set in feudal Japan.” It is also said that “knowledge of the history of Japanese feudalism” is excellent extra work.

The description mentions that the contractor “will write high quality dialogue with tight deadlines for a diverse cast of characters who live on schedule”, and the quote “tight deadline” is interesting because it suggests that Sucker Punch may launch the new one. title soon.

It’s unclear if the company is working on a legitimate Ghost of Tsushima sequel or if the developer is planning any DLC titles. Recently, the PlayStation 4 exclusive game received a multiplayer mode that connects to a player’s story mode.

While Sucker Punck took no position, it’s clear that hiring someone to write stories set in feudal Japan can only be about something related to the company’s big title, and news should appear very soon.

Ghost of Tsushima is currently only available on PlayStation 4 and will be available on PlayStation 5 with less load time and 60 fps. Players will be able to download the game save on PS4 and pick up where they left off on PS5.