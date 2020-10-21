Radeon RX 6000 series, AMD performance in 4K full option

The Radeon RX 6000 series will soon be formalized by AMD. They are aimed at gamers and are hoping to compete with Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 30 series. The Garphic RDNA 2 architecture will start.

A new publication reveals an AMD document resulting from a presentation of this Radeon RX 6000 series. We have several performance values. However, the document does not specify the card used. Is it the Radeon RX 6900 XT or the Radeon RX 6800 XT? Difficult to position at the moment.

The first is the “must” of this new offering, at least for a while. Our latest releases show a map equipped with a Navi 21 XTX GPU. It should be equipped with 80 processing units or 5120 stream processors. The whole thing would be calibrated to 5040 MHz in game mode and to 2330 MHz in boost mode. The equipment would include 16GB of GDDR6 at 16Gbps, powered by a 256-bit bus.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT will be smarter while maintaining high-end positioning. The GPU, a Navi 21 XT, offers 72 processing units or 4608 stream processors, all with 2015 MHz (game mode) compared to 2250 MHz in boost mode. The card would also come with 16GB of GDDR6 running at 16Gbps powered by a 256-bit bus.

Radeon RX 6000 Series, a performance overview

AMD’s document announces a frame rate (number of frames per second) that is still greater than 60 among three titles under a 4K definition. These are Borderlands 3 in “Badass” quality, Call Of Duty Modern Warfare in ultra quality and Geards Of Wars in ultra quality. In all three cases, the DirectX 12 API is involved. We don’t know if real-time ray tracing is enabled or not.

Note that this document is well signed by AMD. It was released a few days ago. It appeared at the end of the Ryzen 5000 series presentation. Here is our screenshot.