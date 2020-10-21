Worldwide tool steel market size, share to amass USD 7100 million by 2026 – Industry News

According to the latest research report titled ‘Tool Steel Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Material (Chromium, Tungsten, Molybdenum, Vanadium); By Product (High Speed, Cold Work, Hot Work, Plastic Mold, Others); By Process (Rolled, Forged); By Application (Automotive, Shipbuilding, Aerospace, Manufacturing); By Regions, Segment Forecast, 2020 – 2026’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global tool steel market is projected to accumulate USD 7100 million by the year 2026.

Properties such as toughness at elevated temperature, superior yield strength, and high temperature resistance is encouraging the adoption of tool steel in hot forming. Extensive usage of hot forming process for manufacturing automotive parts, alongside constant research & development of novel products are primarily driving global tool steel market dynamics. Further, introduction of products having longer lifespan, cost-effectiveness, high performance, and optimum performance is impelling the market growth.

As per product terrain, global tool steel market is categorized into plastic mold, hot work, cold work, and high speed. The report claims the plastic mold segment is poised to grow substantially over the forecast period, owing to benefits such as great photo etching ability, low sulfur content, homogeneity, polish ability, and improved machinability. Plastic mold tool steel exhibit better weldability and toughness as compared to its counterparts and is widely preferred for high cavity designs.

Based on application spectrum, worldwide tool steel industry share from automotive segment is anticipated to grow rapidly through 2026, on account of long production lines in automotive manufacturing sites. Preference for good die material that can withstand extreme working conditions and can ensure high productivity, reduced maintenance costs, and minimal interruptions is bolstering the usage of tool steel in automotive sector.

From regional frame of reference, Asia Pacific tool steel market size is reckoned to expand momentously over 2020-2026, cites the study. The regional growth is attributable to economic enhancement of nations like India and China, flourishing automobile and aerospace sectors, as well as surge in demand for plastic molded products.

Key contenders influencing global tool steel industry trends are SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel Corp., Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, Schmiedewerke Groditz GmbH, Hudson Tool Steel Corp., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Nachi Fujikoshi Corp., Buderus Edelstahl GmbH, QiLu Special Steel Co. Ltd., Baosteel Group Corporation, Tiangong International Co. Ltd., ERAMET, and Voestalpine AG.

Source: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/tool-steel-market-share-size-trends-industry-analysis-report-by-material-chromium-tungsten-molybdenum-vanadium-by-product-high-speed-cold-work-hot-work-plastic-mold-others-by-process-rolled-forged-by-application-automotive-shipbuilding-aerospace-manufacturing-by-regions-segment-forecast-2020-2026?utm_source=rejerusalem&utm_medium=ADS

