Nokia 2V Tella announced in USA with MediaTek Helio A22 and low price

After seeing the passage in the Geekbench of the Nokia 2V Tella at the beginning of June, the Finnish HMD Global today officially announced on the North American market the arrival of the basic device, which arrives as heir to the Nokia 2V, from 2019.

Bringing little evolution compared to its older brother, the new device offers in a single package a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset combined with 2 GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, thus showing that its objective is above all to offer more price. low for those who want a device for simpler tasks.

Rumors 04 June

Nokia 20 Release

Visually, the device does not bring relevant developments, being seen on the front a device with an HD + screen of 5.45 “with generous borders and on the back, a set of two cameras and a flash frame in pill-shaped, aligned with the brand’s logo, centrally.

Speaking specifically of the photographic set, we have that it has a sensor for selfies from 5MP and at the rear, a combo where the primary offers 8MP and the secondary, 2MP, the latter being dedicated to offering the portrait mode via hardware.

One point that, however, can be seen as a regression in the new device is the reduction in the on-board battery, replacing the 4000 mAh tank seen in the predecessor with one with 3000 mAh, which according to the manufacturer can offer up to 2 days of battery life, given a 5-hour test on “real” tasks like gaming, playing videos, running apps and more.

Already available only in blue, the Nokia 2V Tella is available in Walmart stores (physical and online) with a suggested price of US $ 89, or around R $ 497 in direct conversion. In addition to Walmart, it has also been confirmed that Verizon stores will sell the device later this month, but the official figure has not been revealed.

Technical specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Helio P22 Processor: Quad-core up to 2.0 GHz GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8300 RAM: 2 GB LPDDR3 Internal storage: 16 GB External storage: microSD up to 128 GB Display: HD + 5.45 “with 18: 9 format camera front: 5MP Rear camera: 8MP + 2MP Battery: 3000 mAh Operating system: Android 10 Dimensions and weight: 150.6 x 71.6 x 9.3 mm and 180 g