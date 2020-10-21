At 33.5% CAGR, Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Size will reach 3197.2 million USD by 2026

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market

The global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market is valued at 414.7 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 3197.2 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 33.5% during 2021-2026.

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

The major players in the market include Kazmira, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Freedom Leaf, Green Road, Medical Marijuana, Folium Biosciences, HempLife Today, Cannavest, Pharmahemp, ENDOCA, CBD American Shaman, NuLeaf Naturals, Select Oil, K.I.N.D. Concentrates, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, Emblem Cannabis Oils, Whistler, The Lab, Absolute Terps, etc.

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the markets growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones.

This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market experts opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Hemp-derived Type

Marijuana-derived Type

In 2018, hemp-derived type accounted for a share of 67% in the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market.

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Other

The pharmaceuticals industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 80% of the market share.

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

