Coronavirus: Fever may be beneficial in early stages of COVID-19 infection, research shows

Fever is one of the most common symptoms of bodily infections, so much so that Chinese students have been forced to wear a wristband that detects high body temperatures when they return to school. Now, the symptom which may also indicate the presence of the coronavirus has been found to be beneficial in research published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine.

The research cited by Alexandre Steiner, professor in the Department of Immunology at the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at the University of São Paulo was conducted in the 1970s, so without a study of COVID-19 yet, she points out that the Indiscriminate use of antipyretics can make it difficult. the action of the body to fight infection.

The previous study used lizards infected with bacteria that were separated into two groups: one stayed in a warmer environment, while the other did not. The result was: most of the animals that survived were in the environment with higher temperatures.

In addition to this, another study also showed that patients infected with rhinovirus had increased viral clearance and worsening of nasal symptoms when using drugs such as aspirin and paracetamol. Research has also shown that drugs may still be responsible for reducing the response of neutralizing antibodies in the body.

According to Steiner, the idea is not that people stop using antipyretics, but that they be more careful, because fever can help the immune system fight infections and even create a defensive memory against these diseases. .

“Based on all of this evidence, the proposition is not to interfere with fever in the early days of infection and to give the body a greater chance to fight the disease on its own, thus reducing the chances of develop serious illness. “

Thus, the professor argues that maintaining the fever at the onset of infection may be a viable strategy, since the body is not yet weakened due to the prolonged struggle with the coronavirus, but attention is needed so that the medication is given at the right time, thus avoiding further complications later.