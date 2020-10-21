PCIe 4.0 NVMe Phison E18 controller, 7.4 Gbit / s!

Like Silicon Motion, Phison is working on a new generation of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD controllers, the E18 series. The goal is not to be left behind by competition from SMI, Marvell, Samsung or Western Digital.

With this E18 series, Phison wants to improve the performance of its NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD controllers. Of course, we should expect more muscle performance, especially in the upper range.

Phison E18, first performance results

A recent paper reveals some promising results on this subject. The controller in question is of course in the upper area. In the CristalDiskMark 7.0 benchmark, it offers a throughput of almost 7.4 Gbit / s in the sequential drive compared to 7 Gbit / s in the sequential write. If those numbers are true, we are likely ahead of one of the fastest 2TB SSDs out there.

The source that found this publication on the web does not contain any information about the SSD used. We know its capacity is 2TB.