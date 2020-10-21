Corona affair: Ribéry with Fiorentina in quarantine by team | Free press

Rome (AP) – The team of Italian first division football club Fiorentina around former Bayern professional Franck Ribéry are in joint quarantine after a corona case. As the club announced, an employee had tested positive for the corona virus.

“The affected person has no symptoms and has been isolated as directed,” the website says. The rest of the team will now be cordoned off and “will continue to comply with all relevant guidelines and procedures.” This procedure is authorized in Italy in order to be able to maintain training operations. The athletes are tested on match days, the next match is the home match against Udine scheduled for Sunday.