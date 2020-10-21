Global Transcriptomics Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2026 |Beckman Coulter, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Biological Industries, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Global transcriptomics market is registering a healthy CAGR of 14.32% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to increase research and development in order to provide better treatment among patients worldwide.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global transcriptomics market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Biological Industries, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Cepheid, Takara Bio Inc., Cytognomix, Edico Genome (subsidiary of Illumina, Inc.), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens AG, QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Kapa Biosystems, Spatial Transcriptomics among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, 10x Genomics acquired Spatial Transcriptomics, Stockholm-based company which is a pioneer in the emerging field of spatial genomics. This acquisition has benefited the company in order to increase their product portfolio by introducing new products. This acquisition has also helped in increase in expansion as they established headquarters and manufacturing into Pleasanton, California

In April 2017, Seven Bridges, a biomedical data analysis company entered in partnership with Spatial Transcriptomics, pioneer in the emerging field of spatial genomics. By this strategic decision the company has made much easier platform for researchers to access, analyze and share massive biomedical data sets which may lead new development in transcriptomics field

Market Drivers:

Increase in wide range of PCR applications in biotechnology industry; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increase biomedical research, including disease diagnosis and profiling; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increase in diseases worldwide is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increment in mechanical progressions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High levels of investments required for the research in sequencing is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of skilful experts, which is restricting the overall growth of the market

Certain drawbacks of RNA sequencing; which is restricting the overall growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Transcriptomics Market

By Product & Services

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Services

By Technology

Microarray

Real Time-PCR (qPCR)

Sequencing

Diagnostics & Disease Profiling

Drug Discovery

Others

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Government Institutes & Academic Centers

Contract research Organizations (CROs)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



Report opportunities

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Transcriptomics Market Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Transcriptomics market. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Transcriptomics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Transcriptomics market The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

