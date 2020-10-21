Oi investigates expansion of live TV channel transmission by Oi Play

Although the sale of Oi has not been finalized, the Brazilian operator remains firm in implementing improvements to the services it already offers its customers in the country. The company announced yesterday, October 20, its intention to reformulate Oi Play, its streaming service.

Among the plans of the company is its goal of reaching up to 5 million eligible customers with access to Oi Play. To this end, the company intends to make the service available to its postal and fiber customers and those who are not the operator’s customers. The five million will then be divided by the company, as follows:

To that end, the company is also looking to expand its live TV streaming offering through Oi Play. With Anatel’s decision that the offer of live TV channels on the Internet is no longer SeAC but SVA, the operator can extend the availability of channels to its customers.

The operator’s network already has linear TV partners today, namely Band, Record News, CNN Brasil, TV Cultura, TV Rá Tim Bum, Prime Box Brazil, Music Box Brazil, Travel Box Brazil, FashionTV and Fish. However, the company is still looking for additional partnerships to expand this list.

Among the ongoing negotiations is the Grupo Globo. Oi’s client director, Bernardo Winik, stressed that the overall programming is “super relevant” and added, “We are in conversations and evolve in these conversations. I hope we will hear from them soon. “

In addition to the availability of linear TV channels, the operator also offers, for some of its customers, access to streaming content from Discovery Kids, Discovery Unique, Noggin, ESPN, FOX, HBO, Telecine, CN Já, EI Plus and Paramount Plus.

It should be remembered that the sale of the company has not yet taken place, but the auction of its towers and data center has already had an official date.