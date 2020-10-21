Global Spinal Stenosis Treatment Market 2020-2027:Share, Insights, Growth, Industry Analysis, Trends, Demand,Key Players Analysis-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, NIPPON SHINYAKU CO.,LTD, Taisho Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

Spinal stenosis treatment market­ is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing number of product offerings for the treatment of spinal stenosis is fueling the market growth.

Spinal Stenosis Treatment market report employs the use of latest tools and techniques for researching, analysing and collecting data and information.

The major players in the spinal stenosis treatment market­ are Mallinckrodt, Yungjin Pharm, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, NIPPON SHINYAKU CO.,LTD, Taisho Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Empirical Spine, Inc, Yungjin Pharm.co,.Ltd, Alphatec Spine, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Exactech, Inc, Globus Medical Inc, NuVasive, Inc, Orthofix Holdings, Inc, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Pfizer Inc, Vertos Medical Inc, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vivex among others.

Segmentation:Global Spinal Stenosis Treatment Market

­By Type

(Cervical Stenosis, Lumbar Stenosis),

Treatment

(Medication, Physical Therapy, Surgery and Others),

Drugs Class

(Analgesics, Antidepressants, Anti-Seizures, Corticosteroid and Others), Drugs (Naproxen, Amitriptyline, Gabapentin, Oxycodone and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Intravenous, Intraspinal and Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy),

End-Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Worldwide growing aging population is driving the market growth for spinal stenosis treatment

Increase in the obese population suffering from spine deformities is accelerating the market growth

Rising prevalence of spinal disorders such as degenerative scoliosis and degenerative spondylolisthesis is boosting the market growth

Growing popularity and adoption of minimally invasive spine surgery procedures is enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of surgical treatment is hindering the market growth

Stringent government regulations on approval of drugs is hampering the market growth for spinal stenosis treatment

Unclear reimbursement policies is hindering the market growth

Lack of highly skilled and experienced physicians will also restraint the market growth in the forecast period

Key Developments in the Market

In November 2019, NIPPON SHINYAKU CO., LTD is developing selexipag (research code: NS-304) to treat lumbar spinal stenosis. If trial gets successful, it will change treatment paradigms across orthopedics and will improve the lives of millions of patients suffering from spinal stenosis worldwide.

In May 2017, Premia Spine received the U.S FDA approval for its pivotal study of the new Tops system. This system will provide patients with the access to the only posterior arthroplasty device for degenerative grade I spondylolisthesis and spinal stenosis. The approval of Tops system device emphasizes the superiority when compared to the traditional lumbar spinal fusion.

