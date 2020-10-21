Acer presents the Chromebook Spin 513 and Spin 7 with Qualcomm chip and mobile connectivity

At an upcoming @ acer event on the morning of Wednesday (21), Acer announced its new laptop models for the international market. They are: Chromebook Spin 513 and Spin 7.

Laptops are highlighted by the presence of the Qualcomm chipset and Corning Gorilla Glass technology with antimicrobial protection. TudoCelular covered the event and gives the following details:

One of the models featured was the Chromebook Spin 513. The new product equipped with the brand’s Chrome OS system arrives with the Snapdragon 7c chipset and supports 4G LTE mobile connectivity.

It has a compact body, with an emphasis on portability. The laptop is equipped with a 13.3 inch screen and weighs less than 1.2 kg. Here, the autonomy is up to 14 hours of continuous use.

Acer’s new Chromebook has a USB-C port, a 3.5mm USB-A jack for a microphone and headphones. In memories, there are options up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Acer Spin 7 aims to be a compact Windows laptop with a long battery life. It comes with the Snapdragon 8cx 2 chipset – with Qualcomm’s Always-On, Always Connected concept

The machine is compatible with the 5G network, both in frequencies below 6 GHz and in millimeter waves (mmWave). It also has a battery that can run up to 29 hours on the same charge. In addition, use of the Acer Active Stylus optical stylus is supported.

Acer’s Chromebook Spin 513 will hit the international market in the first months of 2021, starting at a suggested starting price of US $ 400 (~ R $ 2,235). The Spin 7 laptop, on the other hand, has yet to see its pricing and availability information revealed.

So what did you think of the new Acer laptops with Qualcomm chip? Comment with us!