Global Flow Cytometry Market Share, Insights, Demand, Covid-19 Impact, Segmentation And Outlook Upto 2027||Miltenyi Biotec Sysmex Partec GmbH, BIOMÉRIEUX, Mechatronics

Flow cytometry market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 7.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.56% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec Sysmex Partec GmbH, BIOMÉRIEUX, Mechatronics,, Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Stratedigm, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., BD., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, ACEA BIO, Agilent Technologies , Luminex Corporation. , Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Takara Bio Inc. among others.

Segmentation: Global Flow Cytometry Market

By Technology

(cell-based flow cytometry, bead-based flow cytometry),

Products

(Reagents And Consumables, Flow Cytometry Instruments, Accessories, Services),

Application

(Research Applications, Clinical Application, Industrial Applications),

End User

(Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals, Clinical Testing Laboratories, Blood Bank, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Flow cytometry market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for flow cytometry market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the flow cytometry market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Flow Cytometry Market Country Level Analysis

Flow cytometry market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, products, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the flow cytometry market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the flow cytometry market due to presence of supportive government reforms for the development of advanced technologies for molecular diagnostics, presence of a large number of clinical research labs and major pharmaceuticals in the U.S., while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to supportive government funding for the biotech industry development and presence of untapped opportunities, constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, rapid economic development, and rising patient awareness levels.

Focus of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027 Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry

