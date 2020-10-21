Minicom secretary strengthens Bolsonaro’s role in 5G decision

Last Tuesday, October 20, the telephone operator Americanet organized a live with members of Nokia and Anatel to discuss some details on the implementation of the 5G network in Brazil.

The digital event also included the participation of Vítor Menezes, Executive Secretary of Telecommunications at the Ministry of Communications. The businessman highlighted the role of President Jair Bolsonaro and stressed that it was up to the president to decide whether or not to maintain the participation of Chinese manufacturers in the implementation of the network in the country.

“In fact, there is a history of funding by American banks to buy equipment [de telecomunicação] who are not Chinese. Before that we will have to make the decision to keep [ou não] Chinese manufacturers from Brazil. This will be decided by the president. As in other countries ”

This is not the first time that a member of the portfolio has pointed out that the final decision on the installation of the 5G network in the country is the President of the Republic. In mid-July, the Minister of Communication, Fabio Faria, commented on the issue and stressed that his role is only to assess the companies involved and to transmit the options to the Head of State so that he can deliver his verdict.

Faria’s position was confirmed by the executive secretary on the show. In this regard, Menezes underlines that the Minister is already presenting to Bolsonaro details on the technical part of the implementation: “We have to wait a little longer for this decision to be taken. The minister brings the technical side to the president. Other departments have the geopolitical side. And today, in fact, companies can borrow from the bank if they want. “

Anatel, on the other hand, was represented by councilor Vicente Aquino, who also reinforced the importance of Bolsonaro’s decision and stressed that the agency will follow “the government’s public policies”.

The secretary of Minicom also defended, during the presentation, the use of the Open RAN standard as a public policy and stressed that this model is very important for the establishment of the network in the country: “You have the freedom to l ‘Open RAN for the country, manufacturers, free software, is an interesting policy and many countries are adopting it. I talk to my team about creating something, but it can be self-regulating. We are open to dialogue so that we can create some form of incentive for this for Brazil. “

It should be noted that Huawei – which is at the center of several controversies involving the implementation of the 5G network in several countries around the world – does not currently integrate Open RAN.