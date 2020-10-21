Download Now: Huawei Mate 40 Wallpapers Leaked and Available for Download Before Launch

Wallpapers can be divided into two categories: circular and photographic. In this way, they can confirm that an innovative format for the rear camera of the Huawei Mate 40 may be present this year as seen in several previous leaks and on the cover of this article.

The wallpapers have a resolution of 2000 by 2000 pixels, which should be sufficient for most cell phones. You can view them below and download them one by one by clicking “view original” in the lower right corner of the gallery.

Photographic wallpapers should definitely appeal to those who like landscapes and cleaner pictures to use as a background on the cell phone.

The Huawei Mate 40 is expected to debut with a triple set of cameras, with the primary being 50MP, the secondary 20MP ultra-wide, and the third 12MP with a 5x telephoto zoom. The highlight of the phone is expected to be the new Kirin 9000 processor, the first 5nm to power a Chinese phone.

If you want, you can download them all at the same time with the same 2000×2000 resolution in a RAR file by the link below: