Close Fans: Excitement after the Encouragement Scenes in Rennes | Free press

Paris (AP) – After the Champions League match between Stade Rennes and FK Krasnodar, it is not yet known whether the extravagant scenes of encouragement among the supporters after the 1-1 draw will have consequences for the French club. Local health authorities and the European Football Union (UEFA) initially did not comment.

On Tuesday evening, the supporters gathered during the match in the sometimes crowded stands and applauded together with exuberance. According to the city, a maximum of 5,000 people are allowed in Rennes during major events – this also applies to the stadium. The prerequisite is that there is a free space between each person or each group of people, including a maximum of six people. The mask is mandatory, but quite a few fans did not protect their mouths and noses on Tuesday night.

The corona situation in France is very tense. The country recorded a peak of more than 32,000 new corona infections in 24 hours on weekends. For Rennes and other cities, the government noted last week that the corona situation there had stabilized somewhat.