Family Entertainment Center Market: The Growth Cycle Continues | CEC Entertainment, Cinergy Entertainment, The Walt Disney

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Family Entertainment Center Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc and important players such as CEC Entertainment, Inc. (United States), Cinergy Entertainment (United States), The Walt Disney Company (United States), Scene 75 Entertainment Center (United States), Lucky Strike Entertainment (United States), Dave & Buster’s (United States), Funcity (India), Kidzania (India), Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (India) and LEGOLAND Discovery Center (Germany).



Summary

Global Family Entertainment Center Market Overview:

Family Entertainment Centers are designed to Engage Families at Reasonable Prices. Family Entertainment Centres Usually Offer a Variety of Attractions Including Bowling, Arcade Games, Video Games, Gaming Consoles, Machine-Based Games, Indoor Sports, Outdoor Go-Kart Racing, Miniature Golf, Thrill Rides, Batting Cages, and Other Attractions. The Size of the Location Determines the Offerings, However, Most Family Entertainment Centers Include Miniature Golf And Some Form of an Arcade. Facilities Target a Wide Range of Clientele, Ranging From Young Children to Teenagers, and Adults Looking for a Different Form of Entertainment

Market Drivers

Increased Disposable Incomes, Coupled With Limited Leisure Time and Convenience of the Entertainment Location Close To the Home

Growth in the Number of Malls and the Increasing Inclusion of Family Entertainment Center in the Shopping Malls for Increasing the Mall’s As Well as Other Tenants’ Revenue



Market Trend

Increasing Usage of New Technologies such As Virtual Reality Gaming and 3D Technology in Family Entertainment Centers

Restraints

Rising Popularity of Home Gaming, Digital Portals, and over the Top Platforms Like Netflix amongst Young Generation

Opportunities

There is an Emerging Opportunity for the Consumer Product Marketing in Family Entertainment Centers

There are also Prospects for Food Joints and Restaurants to Cater to the Needs for the People Visiting Family Entertainment Centers

Challenges

High Cost Associated with the Installation and Entry Fees in the Entertainment Centers

Controlling Noise and Cleanliness Generated by the Visitors

Competitive Landscape:

The Family Entertainment Centre Industry is driven by Repeat Visitations by Guests. The Family Entertainment Center Industry is Highly Fragmented due to Geographic and Demographic Limitations. Owing to the Higher Income Levels in the USA, Europe, and Japan, Stand the Leading Position. The Asia-Pacific Region will Occupy More Market Share in the Following Years, Especially in China and India as well as Southeast Asia Regions. Owing to the Rising Popularity of Family Entertainment Centers, there are Growing Opportunities for the New Players for Market Entry

Some of the key players profiled in the report are CEC Entertainment, Inc. (United States), Cinergy Entertainment (United States), The Walt Disney Company (United States), Scene 75 Entertainment Center (United States), Lucky Strike Entertainment (United States), Dave & Buster’s (United States), Funcity (India), Kidzania (India), Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (India) and LEGOLAND Discovery Center (Germany). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Playcore (United States), White Hutchinson (United States), Landscape Structures (United States), RCI Adventure Products (United States), Playpower (United States) and Eli Fun Center (United States). Analyst at AdvanceMarketAnalytics see United States and European Manufacturers to retain maximum share of Global Family Entertainment Center market by 2025. Considering Market by Demography, the sub-segment i.e. Families with Children (0-8) will boost the Family Entertainment Center market. Considering Market by Facility Size, the sub-segment i.e. Up to 5,000 Sq. Ft. will boost the Family Entertainment Center market. Considering Market by Revenue Source, the sub-segment i.e. Entry Fees & Ticket Sales will boost the Family Entertainment Center market.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Family Entertainment Center market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Family Entertainment Center market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Family Entertainment Companies, Shopping Mall Owners, Investors, Regulatory and Government Bodies and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

