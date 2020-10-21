E-waste Recycling Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Stena Technoworld, Desco Electronic Recyclers, Umicore

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 101 pages on title ‘Global E-waste Recycling Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc and important players such as Electronic Recyclers International Inc. (United States), Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc. (United States), Stena Technoworld (Sweden), Desco Electronic Recyclers (South Africa), Umicore S.A. (Belgium), CRT Recycling Inc. (United States), Cimelia Resource Recovery (Singapore), MBA Polymers Inc. (Austria), SIMS Recycling Ltd. (United Kingdom) and Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada).



Summary

Industry Background:

E-waste or electronic waste recycling is the reprocessing of electronic and electrical items that are no longer used which have been replaced by upgraded versions. The E-waste includes various devices such as televisions, air conditioners, computers, mobile phones, microwave, washing machines, refrigerators and other electronic devices as well. In the current scenario, increasing investments in R&D can ensure reliability in terms of environmental effects are expected to provide growth opportunities in the futureThis growth is primarily driven by A scarcity of Precious Metals, High Rate of Obsolescence of Electronic Gadgets and Increasing Number of Initiatives by Various Organizations Coupled with Formation of Strict Regulatory Frameworks.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident New Technology Launches with Updated Features and Additional Services . Major Manufacturers, such as Electronic Recyclers International Inc. (United States), Lifespan Technology Recycling Inc. (United States), Stena Technoworld (Sweden), Desco Electronic Recyclers (South Africa), Umicore S.A. (Belgium), CRT Recycling Inc. (United States), Cimelia Resource Recovery (Singapore), MBA Polymers Inc. (Austria), SIMS Recycling Ltd. (United Kingdom) and Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc. (Canada) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Regulatory Insights:

The California Electronic Waste Recycling Act requires retailers to collect a recycling fee from the buyer at the time of purchase of a video display device containing a screen greater than 4 inches, measured diagonally, such as computer monitors, laptops, and TVs with CRT, LCD, or plasma displays. Fees are deposited in an account managed by the Board of Equalization and paid out to recyclers upon approval of a payment claim. The act also regulates exporting of CRT materials or electronic devices

Market Drivers

A scarcity of Precious Metals

High Rate of Obsolescence of Electronic Gadgets

Increasing Number of Initiatives by Various Organizations Coupled with Formation of Strict Regulatory Frameworks



Market Trend

New Technology Launches with Updated Features and Additional Services

Changing Regulatory Landscape with Regards to Electronic Scrap Recycling

Restraints

Low Awareness in Developing and Underdeveloped Countries Would Slow the E-Waste Recycling Activities

Less Number of E-Waste Collection Zones

Opportunities

The Growth in Sale of Electronics Products Worldwide

Challenges

High Initial Investment and Lack of Proper Infrastructure Especially in Developing Economies

HTF MI follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Manufacturers landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Global E-waste Recycling Market Industry Overview

1.1 E-waste Recycling Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 E-waste Recycling Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Global E-waste Recycling Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global E-waste Recycling Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global E-waste Recycling Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Global E-waste Recycling Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 E-waste Recycling Market Size by Type

3.3 E-waste Recycling Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of E-waste Recycling Market

4.1 Global E-waste Recycling Sales

4.2 Global E-waste Recycling Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

