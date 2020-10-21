Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Research Reports 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity By AgPlenus ltd., Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Nufarm Limited & Others

Agricultural biotechnology market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 74.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.94% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Agricultural Biotechnology market report employs the use of latest tools and techniques for researching, analysing and collecting data and information. The study conducted in this market report spans heterogeneous markets in accord with the requirement of healthcare industry and scoop out the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. Assessment of potential market for new product, knowhow of consumer’s reaction for particular product, figuring out general market tendencies, knowing the types of customers, identifying dimension of marketing problem and many other scopes are carefully evaluated through this credible Agricultural Biotechnology business report.

The major players covered in the agricultural biotechnology market report are KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, ChemChina, Corteva., Limagrain, MITSUI & CO., LTD., AgPlenus ltd., Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Nufarm Limited, Marrone Bio Innovations., Performance Plants Inc., ADAMA Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Scope and Market Size

Agricultural biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, organism type, technology, and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, agricultural biotechnology market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, molecular markers, tissue culture, vaccines, genetic engineering, and others.

On the basis of application, the agricultural biotechnology market is bifurcated into transgenic crops, flower culturing, nutritional supplements, biofuels, antibiotic development, vaccine development and others.

On the basis of organism type, the agricultural biotechnology market is divided into plants, animals, microbes, and others.

On the basis of technology, the agricultural biotechnology market is fragmented into genome editing tools, ribonucleic acid interference [RNAi], biochips, deoxy ribonucleic acid [DNA] sequencing, and synthetic biology.

Based on the product, the agricultural biotechnology market is segregated into crop protection products, transgenic seeds, and synthetic biology-enables products. Crop protection products are further sub-categorized into biostimulants, and biopesticides. Transgenic seeds are further sub-segmented into soybean, fruits & vegetables, maize, cotton, and others.

Agricultural Biotechnology Market Country Level Analysis

Agricultural biotechnology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application, organism type, technology, and product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the agricultural biotechnology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the agricultural biotechnology market due to the expanding genetic techniques acceptance for crops, reduction in the usage of pesticides in farming while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the focus of modern farming techniques, boosting personal disposable incomes, and germinating demand of food by surging population.

Market drivers and restrains Key trends of the market Challenges of market growth Major players in the market CAGR values for the forecast period and historic years

