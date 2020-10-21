The fault of the ‘Dlar Apple’ ?! IPhone 12 Pro Max can be sold for up to R $ 14,000 in Brazil

Long before the announcement of the iPhone 12 line, the Brazilian public was already very concerned about the possible prices of the new generation due to the fact that the dollar is steadily rising, reaching R $ 5.58 at the time of publication. this article for the United States. $ 1.

However, there is still an even bigger problem called “Apple Dollar” which is making all the difference in the cost of the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max here in the country. Based on this, it is quite possible that the more premium version of the model with a larger screen will be sold on the company’s official website for R $ 14,000.

Based on information shared by the MacMagazine website, which had access to a possible table with device prices, the domestic mobile market will, for the first time, see Apple mobile phones break through the R $ 10,000 barrier, which hasn’t happened at any point in history, since the Cupertino giant started selling iPhones in Brazil.

As you can see in the table above, at least five versions of the iPhone 12, except the Mini model, will cost over R $ 10,000. Compared to the 12 Pro Max, this R $ 13,999 price will affect those who choose the installment option up to 12x for the version with 512 GB, but the cash payment offers a “discount” and goes down to 12,599, R $ 10.

Obviously, it will be necessary to wait for the launch to be sure of this price, but this remains a matter of concern for those on a limited budget and like to make version upgrades of the Apple device.

So, dear reader, what did you think of these possible prices? Say your opinion in the comments!