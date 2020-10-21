Sci-Tech

Silicon Motion, PCIe 4.0 NVMe SM2264 controller, announces 7.9 Gbit / s

rej October 21, 2020

Silicon Motion announces three new PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD controllers. These SM2264, SM2267 and SM2264 are aimed at different markets.

The Silicon Motion SM2264 controller is aiming for performance, while the SM2267 is positioned in the mainstream market and the SM2267XT is positioned on DRAM-free SSD offerings.

SM2264, a shop window

The high-end controller is optimized for muscle flow. On this subject, the press release promises speeds of 7400 MB / s for sequential reading compared to 6800 MB / s for sequential writing. The aim is to offer an alternative to the Phison E18 or to the home solutions signed with “Samsung and Western Digital”. The controller uses the fine engraving of 12 nm and supports 8 NAND channels as well as LPDDR4 / DDR4.

Silicon Motion SM2264, SM2267, and SM2267XT controllers

The SM2267 and SM2267XT controllers are aimed at the general public with more competitive positioning and solid services. They should compete with current high-end PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs.

In both cases we have sequential read speeds of 3,900 MB / s compared to 3500 MB / s for sequential write. Their mechanics support 4 NAND channels. They come from an engraving at 28 nm. The SM2267XT is characterized by its unsupported DRAM.

The first SSDs with these new functions are expected in the coming months. However, we do not have an exact date.

rej

