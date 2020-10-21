At 2.2% CAGR, Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market Size Set to Register 7 million USD by 2024

Selbyville, Delaware Aircraft Fuel Tanks Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aircraft Fuel Tanks market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7 million by 2024, from US$ 6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aircraft Fuel Tanks

A fuel tank (or petrol tank) is a safe container for flammable fluids. Though any storage tank for fuel may be so called, the term is typically applied to part of an engine system in which the fuel is stored and propelled (fuel pump) or released (pressurized gas) into an engine.

In the last several years, global market of aircraft fuel tanks developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.87%. In 2017, global revenue of aircraft fuel tanks is nearly 6.62 M USD; the actual production is about 27.6 K units.

The proportion of flexible tank in 2017 is about 81%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Civil field is the main application of aircraft fuel tanks, and the proportion in 2017 is about 77%. The market share in enjoying increasing trend from 2012 to 2017.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Flexible Tank

Rigid Tank

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Civil

Military

ContiTech

Meggitt

Zodiac

ATL

Vetus

IMTRA

Magam Safety

GEI Works

Plastimo

Turtle-Pac

Musthane

