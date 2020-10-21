At 5.3% CAGR, Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 1470 million USD by 2024

Selbyville, Delaware Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) are gas turbine engines used primarily during aircraft ground operation to provide electricity, compressed air, and/or shaft power for main engine start, air conditioning, electric power and other aircraft systems. APUs can also provide backup electric power during in-flight operation.

The aircraft APU provides power to start the main engines. Turbine engines compressors must be turned to a significant speed for self-sustaining operation. Before the engines are to be turned, the APU is started, generally by a battery or hydraulic accumulator. Once the APU is running, it provides power (electric, pneumatic, or hydraulic, depending on the design) to start the aircraft’s main engines.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. North America holds the largest market share, with about 1264 Units sold in 2017, followed by Europe, with about 38.45% market share.

Honeywell Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney are the biggest two players in Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market, with about 25.03% and 15.56% output market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market include Aerosila, Safran, PBS Velka Bites, Technodinamika etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1470 million by 2024, from US$ 1080 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Aircraft Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Battery Power

Electric Ground Power

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Civil

Military

