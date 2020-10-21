At 9.1% CAGR, Automatic Tire Inflation System Market Size Set to Register 2660 million USD by 2024

Selbyville, Delaware Automatic Tire Inflation System Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Automatic tire inflation systems (ATIS) work to overcome one or more of the causes of tire underinflation by monitoring tire inflation pressure relative to a pre-set target and re-inflating tires whenever the detected pressure is below the target level. The tire inflation system not only increases vehicle mobility and reliability when moving, it also helps to ensure that a need for vehicle recoveries is avoided as far as possible. It also prevents unnecessary damage to fields. Moreover, simple adjustments to correct the air pressure ultimately reduce tire wear.

On the basis of type, the automatic tire inflation system market is segmented into tractors, trucks, trailers, and others. The trucks segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017.

End-users, included in this market are military, commercial, agriculture usage. The military application account for the largest share of the global market in 2017.

Based on regions, the global automatic tire inflation system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to maintain the leading share during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automatic Tire Inflation System market will register a 9.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2660 million by 2024, from US$ 1580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automatic Tire Inflation System business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automatic Tire Inflation System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automatic Tire Inflation System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Tractors

Trucks

Trailers

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Military

Commercial

Agriculture

