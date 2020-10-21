At 13.8% CAGR, Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 120 million USD by 2024

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report

The Artificial Pancreas Device System is a system of devices that closely mimics the glucose regulating function of a healthy pancreas.

Most Artificial Pancreas Device Systems consists of three types of devices already familiar to many people with diabetes: a continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) and an insulin infusion pump. A blood glucose device (such as a glucose meter) is used to calibrate the CGM.

A computer-controlled algorithm connects the CGM and insulin infusion pump to allow continuous communication between the two devices. Sometimes an artificial pancreas device system is referred to as a “closed-loop” system, an “automated insulin delivery” system, or an “autonomous system for glycemic control.”

An Artificial Pancreas Device System will not only monitors glucose levels in the body but also automatically adjusts the delivery of insulin to reduce high blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia) and minimize the incidence of low blood glucose (hypoglycemia) with little or no input from the patient.

The classification of artificial pancreas devices systems includes threshold suspended device systems and hybrid closed-loop APDS, and the proportion of artificial pancreas devices systems in 2017 is about 60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Artificial pancreas devices systems are widely used in hospital and clinic. The most proportion of artificial pancreas devices systems is in hospital, and the proportion in 2017 is about 59%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 54% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems market will register a 13.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 120 million by 2024, from US$ 56 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Artificial Pancreas Devices Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Threshold?Suspended?Device?Systems

Hybrid?Closed-loop?APDS

Other?Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Clinics

