Global Fatty Esters Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Global Forecast to 2026|Major Industry Competitors- BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, NIPPON SHOKUBAI Co

Market Insights

Global fatty ester market is expected to rise at a substantial CAGR of 5.5% by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demands in automotive industry and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.

Esters are organic compound containing carbonyl acid and alcohol gathering contiguous ether linkage. These are typically assimilated from inorganic or natural acids by absence of hydration with liquor. They react with water to produce alcohols and other compounds as well. Naturally occurring esters contain oils, fats and triglycerides. Natural esters incorporate unsaturated fat esters of glycerol, polyesters, nitrate esters and others relying upon alkyl or sweet-smelling bunch it possess. Esters are used in greases, plastics, tars, surfactants, explosives, beautifying agents, bio-fuel, and union of different mechanical synthetic concoctions. Esters with low molecular weight are commonly used as fragrances. Some volatile esters can also be used as a solvent for paints, lacquers and varnishes.

Major Market Players Covered in The Fatty Esters Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fatty ester market are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, NIPPON SHOKUBAI Co. LTD, Sasol Ltd, Dow, Lubrizol Corporation, SUNVIC CHEMICAL, Hexion, Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd, Nitro Química, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Zhejiang Honghao Technology Co. Ltd., SK chemicals and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Genomatica, which is a leading bio-based chemicals company, acquired certain assets of the REG Life Sciences division of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. The acquisition aims in flourishing Genomatica’s ability to make “long-chain” chemicals from renewable feed stocks which enhances the local market and will be used in the production of polymers, cosmetics, solvents, surfactants, fuels and food ingredients and others

In September 2017, Evonik launched ground-breaking product namely, omega-3 for dietary supplements which is designed to reduce number of daily dosage. The new product can pressed into compact tablets that are small and easy to swallow. This launch would help the company in expanding its product portfolio along with providing health benefits to the consumers

Global Fatty Esters Market Scope and Segments

By Type

Polyesters

Acrylic Esters

Fatty Acid Esters

Phosphate Esters

Others

By Application

Textile

Lubricant

Packaging

Paints and Coatings

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Surfactants

Food and Beverages

Others

Based on regions, the Fatty Esters Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Fatty Esters Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Fatty Esters market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Fatty Esters Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Fatty Esters

Chapter 4: Presenting Fatty Esters Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Fatty Esters market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

