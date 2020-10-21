Xiaomi starts selling the new Mi TV LUX with 5G, 8K resolution and high price

Officially announced at the end of last month, the new members of the Mi TV LUX line bring the most advanced to the Smart TV market. This is because Xiaomi has added 5G technology in the most powerful variant and also supports 8K resolution.

Now, after a few weeks of pre-ordering in China, Xiaomi has finally started official sales of the devices in its physical and online stores. Check the introductory price of each model below:

Mi TV LUX 4K – 9,999 yuan (~ R $ 8,394) Mi TV LUX 8K – 49,999 yuan (~ R $ 41,960)

Despite the extremely above-average price, the Mi TV LUX Pro is the most powerful in the family. It measures 82 inches and is the first Xiaomi to use a Mini-LED panel.

The use of 5G technology allows the TV to be able to play content in 8K or 4K resolution. The Mi TV LUX Pro uses a quad-core NOVATEK processor, has a Mali-G51 GPU, 4 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It also has a sound bar attached to the side with 8 speakers, 4 microphones, uses Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

The common Mi TV LUX model is also 82 inches, but there is no 5G connection. Even so, Xiaomi guarantees that the user will enjoy an excellent TV:

Its processor is a quad-core MidiaTek with Mali-G52 GPU, which works with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. This allows support for 4K resolution content.