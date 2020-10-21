Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market 2019 Industry Trends, Growth Rate with 6.28% CAGR Analysis 2026: Celanese Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Polyplastics Co

Market Insights

Global liquid crystal polymer (LCP) films & laminates market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.28% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about the application of LCP films and laminates and rising demand for high frequency electronics is the factor for the growth.

Liquid crystal polymers or LCP are kind of an aromatic polymer which usually have high electrical and mechanical properties. LCP films are usually used for the manufacturing of flexible circuits and PCB or printed circuits boards are made using LCP laminates. They are widely used in applications such as packaging, automotive and transportation, medical devices and others. LCP usually have dielectric strength and also great stability and are also used as an substitute for ceramics and metals due to their low cost.

Major Market Players Covered in The Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global liquid crystal polymer (LCP) films & laminates market are Celanese Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Polyplastics Co., Ltd., UENO FINE CHEMICALS INDUSTRY,LTD., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Solvay, KURARAY CO., LTD., RTP Company, PolyOne Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., LOTTE Fine Chemical, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Stack Plastics, CALSAK CORPORATION, Merck KGaA, and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Sumitomo Chemical Advanced Technologies LLC announced the launch of their two new SumikaSuper LCP grade for electronic industry. They are specially designed to meet the problems faced by fine-pitch connectors. SumikaSuper SZ6505HF has ability to provide thickness at or more than 0.10 mm and provide faster flows of parts and SumikaSuper SR2506 has flow at or below 0.08 mm

In April 2018, Polyplastics Co. Ltd., announced the launch of their new series of low-dielectric liquid crystal polymers Laperos E420P which is specially designed for the communication devices. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand for low dielectric materials so that they can meet the autonomous automobiles requirement for 5G and V2X telecommunications. This will also help the company to expand their product portfolio

Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market Scope and Segments

By Product

Films

Laminates

By Application

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Medical Devices

Others

Based on regions, the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates

Chapter 4: Presenting Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

