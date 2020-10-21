Global Ethylene Dichloride Market 2019: Report Touches Most of Industrial Scenarios like (Key Players, Developments, Trends & Forecast 2026) | Major Industry Players- Dow, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited, Olin Corporation, Asahimas Chemical Company

Market Insights

Global ethylene dichloride market is registering a steady CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for construction in developing countries and due to globalization.

The chemical compound 1,2-dichloroethane, commonly known as ethylene dichloride. Ethylene dichloride is a sweet odour and colourless liquid which is manufactured by chemical reaction of ethylene with chloride. Ethylene dichloride is also known as EDC which is a chlorinated hydrocarbon liquid. It is used in industries such as metal cleaning, textile, adhesives, automotive, construction, medical, packaging, furniture and others.

Get a Sample Report (including 350 Pages PDF, Charts, Info-graphics and Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-ethylene-dichloride-market

Major Market Players Covered in The Ethylene Dichloride Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global ethylene dichloride market are Dow, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited, Olin Corporation, Asahimas Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Inc., Westlake Chemical Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Shijiazhuang City Horizon Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, TechnipFMC plc, NRC GROUP ASA, FAR Chemical, SABIC, Vynova Group, Süd-Chemie India Pvt Ltd, GALAXY CHEMICALS, Sunland Chemical, QUIMSER, S.A., and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, TechnipFMC and OxyVinyls signed a corporation agreement for providing licensing support to OxyVinyl Ethylene Di-Chloride (EDC) and Vinyl Chloride Monomer technologies. This arrangement enables TechnipFMC to complement its portfolio and provide customers with a complete suite of high-quality vinyl chain techniques.

In June 2017, Olin Corporation and The NRC Group has signed an agreement for the distribution of chemical product such as ethylene dichloride, curing agents and epoxy resins for civil engineering, coating, adhesive and composite industries. This collaboration will assist both the companies in business expansion and to form strong customer relationships by allowing them to benefit from Olin’s epoxy products

Global Ethylene Dichloride Market Scope and Segments

By Application

Agricultural Chemicals

Chemical Intermediate

Chemical Solvents

VCM/PVC Raw Materials Production

Ethylene Amines

Trichloroethylene (TCE)

Perchloroethylene (Tetrachloroethylene)

Hexachlorophene

Others

By End User Industry

Automotive

Medical

Construction

Furniture

Packaging

Others

Based on regions, the Ethylene Dichloride Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Get Table of Contents with Charts, Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-ethylene-dichloride-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Ethylene Dichloride Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Ethylene Dichloride market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Ethylene Dichloride Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Ethylene Dichloride

Chapter 4: Presenting Ethylene Dichloride Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Ethylene Dichloride market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Customization of the Report:

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customization options to tailor the reports as per client requirements. This report can be personalized to cater to your research needs. Feel free to get in touch with our sales team, who will ensure that you get a report as per your needs.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com