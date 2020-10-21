Digital Signage Software Market Dynamics, Comparative Scenario And Business Expansion Strategies

This XYZ report enables organizations to get a decent knowledge into every one of the exercises that are functioning admirably in the market. The report helps to recognize the sales boosting factors and elements as well as helps the clients to understand their clients better. Additionally, it highlights the areas of risk and success in this XYZ market. It encourages the clients to investigate more and distinctive opportunities that will help to grow their business. The XYZ report enables the clients to not only achieve their short –term goals but long-term goals as well.

According to the latest research, global demand for the Digital Signage Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.36 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 12.17 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 10.79% in the forecast period. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in usage and applications of digital signage.

Some of the Key Market Competitors

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, NEC Display Solutions announced the launch of a number of digital signage solutions and products for the enhancement of product offerings keeping in mind the growth in demand for digital signage. The offerings include a number of UHD Displays, Direct View LED, digital signage projectors as well as a media player for Raspberry Pi.

In July 2016, VXL Software Solutions Private Limited announced the launch of “Illumineye DS Suite” where the users can create their own specific digital signages from scratch with the help of incorporation of texts, images, audio and videos. It is a windows-based software solution which also helps in supporting touchscreen displays.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growth in the usage of digital signage and display systems in commercial locations for advertisement and promotional purposes is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in advancements of technology such as big data, cloud computing increasing the demand for technologically advanced products and solutions

segmented by By Software Type (Edge Server Software, Content Management System, Others), Service (Installation Service, Maintenance & Support Services, Others), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), End-Use Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructural, Institutional, Industrial, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Competitors: Digital Signage Software Market

Scala Digital Signage;

Remote Media Group Limited;

NEC Display Solutions.;

BroadSign International, LLC;

Omnivex Corporation;

Panasonic Corporation;

VXL Software Solutions Private Limited;

Planar Systems;

NAVORI digital signage software;

Cisco; SHARP CORPORATION; SAMSUNG; NoviSign Digital Signage Inc.; FOUR WINDS INTERACTIVE.; ADFLOW Networks. A Daktronics Company; Intuiface; Rise Vision; Acquire Digital; Visix, Inc.; Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd.; ONELAN Limited; DISE INTERNATIONAL AB; TruKnox Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; YCD Multimedia; l squared capital; Mvix(USA), Inc. are few of the major competitors currently present in the digital signage software market.

