Inventory management software Market Rising Opportunities, Comparative Scenario and Expansion Strategies

Some of the major competitors currently working in the inventory management software market are

Ordoro, Inc.,

Fishbowl Inc.,

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.,

Oracle,

Microsoft,

SAP SE,

Stitch Labs,

monday.com,

Dear Systems,

Brightpearl,

TradeGecko Pte. Ltd.,

Orderhive,

HandiFox, SkuVault, Megaventory Inc., Wasp Barcode Technologies, Alterity, Inc., Manhattan Associates.

Market Trends in Inventory Management Software

Rising popularity of e-commerce is driving the growth of this market

Increasing usage of smartphones among population is another important factor driving market

Integrating multiple channels

Integrating big data analytics with the inventory management software

The demand for cybersecurity is rising

Adoption of cloud technology continues

Multichannel integration will become widespread

Increased demand for business intelligence

Competitive Landscape and Inventory Management Software Market Share Analysis

Inventory Management Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Inventory Management Software market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, SponServe announced that they were acquired by KORE Software, which will help KORE to expand its business in the international market. It will also help KORE to sell faster and smarter services to the businesses along with SponServe.

In January 2019, Cultivera announced the launch of their new point-of-sale and retail management software Cultivera POS, for legal and cannabis stores. The main aim of the launch is to improve the efficiency of the seed-to-sale cannabis supply chain. It will also help the company to expand their business in retail as well as cannabis market by meeting the needs and requirement of the customers.

Major Market Segments

If you are involved in the Inventory Management Software industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Type (Manually Managed Inventory System, Barcode Scanning System, Advanced Radio Frequency System), Application (Order Management, Asset Tracking, Service Management, Product Differentiation, Inventory Optimization), Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud), Organization (SMB, Large Organization), End-User (Manufacturing, Medical/Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview and Industry Trends Inventory Management Software Market, By Type Inventory Management Software Market, By Application Inventory Management Software Market Analysis, By Region Competitive Landscapes Company Profiles

Table of Content, Request TOC @

