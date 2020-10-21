All-Terrain Robot Market Expansion Strategies, SWOT analysis, business overview

This All-Terrain Robot market research report gives a competitive edge to the clients to build a sturdy foundation for their endeavors to be built upon; to prepare them for any threats or weaknesses that may arise as their business grows further. Before starting a new business or launching a new product it is very important to know the customers priority and what level of competition the new business is going to experience. So it is imperative to consider this All-Terrain Robot report before taking any step, so that clients can strategically work towards changing customer loyalty and positioning their brand.

all terrain robot market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.65% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancements and rising applications of the all terrain robot are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Boston Dynamics announced the acquisition of Kinema systems which will be rebranded as Boston Dynamics Pick Systems which is world’s first deep-learning based solution designed for robotic depalletizing – specifically the depalletizing of multi-SKU and single SKU pallets. This acquisition will help them to strengthen their position in the market and will also expand their product portfolio

In August 2017, Vincross announced the launch of their robot HEXA which is an all- terrain, six legged and highly manoeuvrable robot. HEXA is supported by Vincross ‘ proprietary OS, MIND, which simplifies robotics features for the first moment. Vincross ‘ extensive robotic hardware and software ecosystem provides all the instruments required to begin creating and learning to tech enthusiasts, developers and innovators

Leading Players operating in the All-Terrain Robot Market are:

Boston Dynamics,

Dr Robot, Inc.,

Evaptech, Inc.,

Chris Rogers,

Telerob,

Stanley Innovation

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising demand of these robots from military and defence acts as a factor driving the market growth

Improvement in the machine vision system is another factor accelerating the growth of this market

Gaining traction of precision agriculture will also boost the market growth

Increasing usage of these robots for air strikes and rescue operations will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Segmentation

Global All Terrain Robot Market By Type (Wheeled, Tracked, Legged, Hybrid), Application (Military& Defense, Mining & Construction, Agriculture, Others), Product (Software, Service, Hardware), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 All Terrain Robot Market, By Type

7 All Terrain Robot Market, By Organization Size

8 All Terrain Robot Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

