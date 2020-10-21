Horticulture lighting market Industry Developments and Revenue Impacting Solutions

The Horticulture lighting market research report breaks down the complexity and allows the clients to make thoughtful strategies to climb the stepping stone in the Horticulture lighting market. It is not so simple for organizations to go through the overall Horticulture lighting market even though the vast majority of the data is accessible on the web. This is the reason they should consider this highly informative Horticulture lighting report, as the report is designed with great deal of capacity, gifted work-power and improved innovation for building up a strong establishment of research. This report on Horticulture lighting market helps the new entrants to thrive in the new competitive environment.

According to the latest research, global demand for Horticulture lighting market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 17.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 19,039.46 million by 2027 from USD 5,134.43 million in 2019.

Key Developments

In June 2018, Current, powered by GE partnered with Jones Food Company to launch a indoor farm for Europe market. The new farm will be located in the North Lincolnshire, England where installation of the Arize LED will be done for the horticultural lighting solution. The company is focused to provide the new technical solution so as to improve the productivity and quality of vertical farming. This will help them create a strong brand presence in the Europe market as well as help in revenue generation.

In November 2018, Hortilux Schréder, a horticulture solution collaborated with LetsGrow for HortiSense software platform. The platform is developed to collect and analyse the data from the greenhouse sensors. The LetsGrow customer will now able to link their data to HortiSense software platform. The collaboration is formed to provide the digital solution for the greenhouse customer. By this, company is its increasing their market presence and share.

The major players covered in the report

Heliospectra AB,

excite LED Grow Lights,

Greens Hydroponics,

UPSHINE Lighting,

TESLUX Lighting s.r.o.,

Hortisystems UK Ltd,

ProGrowTech,

Ronfell Group,

If you are involved in the Horticulture Lighting industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Deployment (Turnkey, Retrofit), By Technology (Fluorescent Lamps, HID Lights, LED Lights, Other), By Lighting Type (Toplighting, Interlighting), Cultivation (Fruits & Vegetables, Floriculture), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farming, Indoor Farming, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Horticulture Lighting Market

Horticulture Lighting Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Horticulture Lighting Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Horticulture Lighting Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Horticulture Lighting Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Horticulture Lighting Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Horticulture Lighting

Global Horticulture Lighting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

To comprehend Global Horticulture Lighting market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Horticulture Lighting market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

