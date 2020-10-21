Coronavrus: Brazil tests tuberculosis vaccine in treatment of COVID-19

Several vaccines are being tested against the coronavirus, one of the first to be produced in Brazil could be Russia’s Sputnik V. However, as it is still in the third phase of testing and has yet to be registered with Anvisa when its results are proven, Fiocruz is testing another vaccine, but this time as a treatment for COVID-19: BCG.

BCG is a vaccine originally used to fight tuberculosis, but it has shown good results in the treatment of other respiratory diseases, reducing 79% of occurrences in the elderly, although it has not yet been tested against the coronavirus.

The tests of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation started on Monday (19) and will involve 2,000 volunteers from Campo Grande and 1,000 from Rio de Janeiro and will be followed up to 1 year after receiving the BCG. To participate, volunteers will undergo a serological test because only those who do not have antibodies against COVID-19 will be accepted.

Still speaking of volunteers, nurses, doctors, technicians, physiotherapists, receptionists and porters can participate in the research, as long as they are all over 18 years of age.

The study is coordinated by Julio Croda, researcher at the Foundation and Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul, and supported by the Mato Grosso do Sul Server Assistance Fund and the State Secretariat for Health.

The recruitment of volunteers is already underway on the UFMS Medical School website, you can access it via the link below:

So far, all specific coronavirus vaccines are still being tested, where Coronavac is cited as the safest, but suffers from a lack of elderly volunteers for testing, which could delay its approval.