Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market 2019: Size by Segments, End Users, Analysis and Forecast to 2026; Says BASF SE, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DowDuPont Inc., H.B. Fuller, 3M Company

Market Insights

Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market is expected to registering a substantial CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing applications ranging from design and production to repair maintenance and field services.

Metal bonding adhesives are the high strength joining materials used to attach metal substrates together. It creates smooth bonds between two substrates and are characterized by mechanical and temperature resistivity. Metal bonding adhesives evenly distribute the stress upon the entire surface area in order to reduce stress as single location. This increases the stress bearing capacity of the metal surfaces. Metal bonding adhesives are used in some of the prominent industries which include, automotive & transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer appliances.

Major Market Players Covered in The Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global metal bonding adhesives market are BASF SE, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, DowDuPont Inc., H.B. Fuller, 3M Company, Evonik Industries, Ashland Inc., Arkema Group, Huntsman Corporation, Solvay S.A., DELO Industries Klebstoffe GmbH & Co KGaA, LORD Corporation, Permabond LLC, Parson Adhesives Inc..

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, WEICON has launched a new epoxy resin system which is used particularly for structural adhesive bondings. It will provide high adhesive strength and is used in all kinds of surfaces

· In November 2018, UPM Raflatac has launched a solvent-free RX adhesive which can be used for durable labelling. It is made up of two high-tack products. It ensures excellent bonding and durability performance

Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Scope and Segments

By Resin Type

o Epoxy-based Metal Bonding Adhesives

o Acrylic-based Metal Bonding Adhesives

o Polyurethane-based Metal Bonding Adhesives

o Others

By Application

o Automotive & Transportation

o Industrial

o Appliances

Based on regions, the Metal Bonding Adhesives Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Metal Bonding Adhesives Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Metal Bonding Adhesives market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Metal Bonding Adhesives Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Metal Bonding Adhesives

Chapter 4: Presenting Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Metal Bonding Adhesives market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

