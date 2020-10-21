Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Market 2019- Competitive Developments, Leading Players and Their Core Competencies Forecast to 2026|Top Players- Owens Corning, JEC Group, PPG Industries, Inc., Johns Manville

Market Insights

Global glass fiber-reinforced plastics (GFRP) market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 6.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising installation of wind energy capacity is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Glass Fiber-reinforced Plastics (GFRP) is chemical colorless compound in the form of liquid, exhibiting Glass fiber-reinforced plastics (GFRP) are produced by the fiber glass and are used widely in commercial and industrial applications due to their lightweight and durability. They usually have high tensile strength and flexibility as compared to the metals. These materials are widely used in industries like aerospace, construction, automotive, marine, electrical and others. They are also used to create various types of the composite materials.

Get a Sample Report (including 350 Pages PDF, Charts, Info-graphics and Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-glass-fiber-reinforced-plastics-gfrp-market

Major Market Players Covered in The Glass Fiber-reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global glass fiber-reinforced plastics (GFRP) market are Owens Corning, JEC Group, PPG Industries, Inc., Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain, AGY, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, ASAHI FIBER GLASS Co., Ltd., Braj Binani Group, BGF Industries, Inc., Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd, PFG FIBER GLASS CORPORATION, Celanese Corporation, SAERTEX GmbH & Co. KG, Reliance Industries Limited, Denka Company Limited, RTP Company, Reinforced Plastic Industries, Aeron Composite Pvt. Ltd, FIBREX and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, SABIC announced the launch of their Stamax Stadeck which is specially designed for building and construction market. They are lighter than the wooden planks and have high durability. They are constructed in such a way that these panels can stay outdoors for long periods without rotting or corroding. They are very suitable for fencing, sheathing, decking, wheel chair ramps among others

In July 2017, Owens Corning Infrastructure Solutions announced that they have acquired Aslan FRP. This acquisition will help the company to expand themselves globally and to add new products and solutions through which they can upgrade the performance of concrete structures. It is lighter-weight and is more corrosion-resistant than conventional steel reinforcements

Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Market Scope and Segments

By End- User

Wind Energy

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation Rail Automotive

Pipes & Tanks Oil and Gas Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants Pulp and Paper Others

Construction & Infrastructure Decking and Railing Rebars Others

Marine

Aerospace & Defense Interior Exterior

Other End-Use Industries Healthcare Consumer Goods Sporting Goods



Based on regions, the Glass Fiber-reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Get Table of Contents with Charts, Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-glass-fiber-reinforced-plastics-gfrp-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Glass Fiber-reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Glass Fiber-reinforced Plastics (GFRP) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Glass Fiber-reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Glass Fiber-reinforced Plastics (GFRP)

Chapter 4: Presenting Glass Fiber-reinforced Plastics (GFRP) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Glass Fiber-reinforced Plastics (GFRP) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Customization of the Report:

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customization options to tailor the reports as per client requirements. This report can be personalized to cater to your research needs. Feel free to get in touch with our sales team, who will ensure that you get a report as per your needs.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com