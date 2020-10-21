Redmi Note 8, Mi A3 and more! Xiaomi clears wallet and ditch some phones in Brazil

With the launch of the new POCO X3 NFC in Brazil, the Chinese manufacturer confirmed this week that it should rationalize its portfolio nationwide. According to DL – the company responsible for the brand – of the 23 models currently sold, only 12 will be available in the official store.

In addition, the company also specifies that the measure will be implemented gradually and that there is no time limit for the discontinuity to take effect. Even so, it is already possible to notice that some models are already listed as sold out at the manufacturer’s address. These are the devices that go out of line:

Mi 9 SE, Mi 9T, Mi 8 Lite, Mi A3, Pocophone F1, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi Go, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 8

The company also emphasizes that this discontinuity is a process considered natural, as it leaves room for new products. Check out the list of smartphones that can still be purchased through the official Chinese channels in Brazil:

Poco X3 NFC, Mi Note 10, Mi 9, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, Redmi 9, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9S and Redmi Note 9 Pro.

It should be remembered that the rising dollar has meant that Xiaomi smartphones are reaching the Brazilian market without the notorious “killer price”. Therefore, the company has already confirmed that it is studying the installation of a factory in the country. This would have the potential to reduce prices quickly. However, the Chinese plan has not yet been put on paper.