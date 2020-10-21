Özil “deeply disappointed” after withdrawal from Arsenal team | Free press

London (AP) – Former world champion Mesut Özil has reacted “deeply disappointed” to his non-appointment to the Premier League side of Arsenal FC.

“When I signed my new contract in 2018, I promised the club I love, Arsenal FC, my loyalty and my loyalty, and it makes me sad that it was not reciprocated”, the 32-year-old former German footballer wrote. -National actors on Instagram.

Coach Mikel Arteta had not nominated Özil for the club’s Premier League side, which is why the attacking player will no longer appear in the league by the end of the year. He has remained silent so far because he had hoped for a chance to return to the squad, wrote Özil, who has been out of action at Arsenal since March and has rarely been in the squad recently. “I’ve always tried to stay positive,” wrote the 2014 world champion.

Özil announced that he “will continue to fight for my luck and not let my eighth season at Arsenal end like this”. The decision will not change his attitude, he will continue to give his all in training. “London still feels like home, I still have a lot of good friends on the team and I still feel a strong bond with the fans at the club.”

The 92-time national player will only get the chance to play in Cup competitions or the Gunners’ U23s until the end of the year. Because the former German national player was no longer nominated for the Europa League. Arsenal have long wanted to get rid of their best income. Özil has ruled out an early departure from London several times. He could return to the league squad in January, but that is seen as unlikely. His contract runs until next summer.