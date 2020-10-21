Platform as a service Market Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future

The Platform as a service market report offers a thorough research report that contains an official synopsis, definition, and extent of the market. Specialists have contemplated the chronicled information and contrasted it with the present market circumstance to look through the changes this market will take in the imminent years. Different research approaches have been taken to comprehend the crucial highlights of the Platform as a service market so as to give the readers a total perspective on the worldwide Platform as a service market. The Platform as a service report helps a new entrant to comprehend the essential thought process of the buyers in picking its items.

Global platform-as-a-service market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 25.14% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing need for reducing organizational costs, as well as promoting efficiency of operations amongst various operational cycles.

Market Segmentation

By Solution (Business Application Platforms, Raw Computing Platforms, Social Application Platforms, Web Application Platforms), Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Type (Application, Application Development & Management, AIM, Integration, BIP, BPM, Data Management/DBMS), Organization Size (Large-Scale, Medium Scale, Small-Scale), End-Users (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecom, Technology, E-Commerce, Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Educational Services, Professional Services, Public Sector, Retail & Distribution of CPG, Manufacturing, Travel & Transport, Energy & Utility, Others), Geography

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Platform as a service market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Platform as a service market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Key Market Competitors: Platform as a service Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global platform-as-a-service market are Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Google; Microsoft; Oracle; Salesforce.com, inc.; Atos SE; SAP SE; Engine Yard, Inc.; FUJITSU; Red Hat, Inc.; ActiveState Software Inc.; IBM Corporation; Dell Inc.; Software AG; VMware, Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property.; CloudBees, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Open Text Corporation; GigaSpaces; Intuit Inc.; TIBCO Software Inc. and WSO2 among others.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, SoftwareONE announced that they had completed the acquisition of COMPAREX, allowing for significant innovations and expansions of SoftwareONE’s offerings as well as increasing their presence in various geographical regions. This acquisition will help in continued transformations in the offerings relating to platform, solutions and services to their consumers

In June 2018, TIBCO Software Inc. announced that they had acquired “Scribe Software”, cloud-based integration service which combined with TIBCO’s “Cloud Integration” will provide customers with an extended offering of integration services connecting everything. This acquisition will also help in providing greater service offerings with an ability to serve larger markets

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 platform as a service Market, By Type

7 platform as a service Market, By Organization Size

8 platform as a service Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

