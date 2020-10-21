Egg Replacement Ingredient Market May Set New Growth Story |Corbion, Cargill Incorporated, Puratos Group, MGP Ingredients

AMA Latest publication of the Egg Replacement Ingredient Comprehensive Study by Type (Starch, Milk Protein Formulations, Soy Products, Algal Flour, Proteins, Other), Application (Bakery and Confectionary, Mayonnaise and Sausages, Others), Form (Solid, Liquid), Source (Plant, Animal) Players and Region – Global Market Outlook to 2024” examines the market for Egg Replacement Ingredient and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The 100+ page report reviews the growing market for Egg Replacement Ingredient, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Eggs-based allergies are the second most common type of food allergy in infants and young children. Allergies and dietary preferences are the two most common reasons due to which there is a requirement of egg replacement ingredients. Egg replacement ingredients replace the egg content in the food without impacting the taste and appearance of the food. Increasing egg prices leads to a rising demand for affordable egg substitutes from the global industry. Egg replacement ingredient market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2019-2024.

Market Drivers

Growing Preference for Plant-Based Natural Ingredients

Egg Shortage Due To Various Environmental Impacts on Poultry

Increasing Awareness about Preventive Healthcare

Market Trend

Demand for Vegan or Vegetarian Edible Products

Restraints

Change In the Taste of Product Due To Egg Replacement Ingredients

Opportunities

Increasing Vegetarian Population Worldwide

Challenges

Increased Cost of the Final Product Due Expensive Egg Replacement Ingredients

List of players profiled in this report: Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Cargill Incorporated (United States), Puratos Group (Belgium), MGP Ingredients Inc. (United States), Glanbia, Plc. (Ireland), Ingredion Incorporated (United States), Nestlé S.A (Switzerland), Tate & Lyle PLC (United Kingdom), Dupont (United States) and Ener-G Foods Inc. (United States)

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covid i.e in last few months of 2020.

How the Scope of the Study is defined:

Type (Starch, Milk Protein Formulations, Soy Products, Algal Flour, Proteins, Other), Application (Bakery and Confectionary, Mayonnaise and Sausages, Others), Form (Solid, Liquid), Source (Plant, Animal)

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Egg Replacement Ingredient market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Egg Replacement Ingredient Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges&Opportunities of the Egg Replacement Ingredient

Chapter 4: Presenting the Egg Replacement Ingredient Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Egg Replacement Ingredient market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Overview of Egg Replacement Ingredient Market Egg Replacement Ingredient Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2014-2025) Egg Replacement Ingredient Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application Bakery and Confectionary, Mayonnaise and Sausages, Others] (2014-2025) Egg Replacement Ingredient Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2014-2025) Egg Replacement Ingredient Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2025) Egg Replacement Ingredient Competitive Situation and Current (COVID) Scenario Analysis Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type Starch, Milk Protein Formulations, Soy Products, Algal Flour, Proteins, Other] Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Egg Replacement Ingredient Egg Replacement Ingredient Manufacturing Cost Analysis Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players

