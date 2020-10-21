🔎 Railway definition and explanations

introduction

The railroad is a guided transport system (we call guided transport any means of transport in which the vehicles are guided by the infrastructure, i.e. they have only one degree of freedom to be able to only move forwards or backwards after a …) was used for the transport (transport, from Latin trans, beyond, and portare, to carry, is the fact of carrying something or someone from one place to another.) of people and goods. It consists of a specialized infrastructure, vehicles and operating procedures, in which humans are most often involved, even if this intervention is limited in time in automatic subways (time is one of the humans to record changes in the world.) Normal to Monitoring.

“Railway” uses the metonymy to designate the operational companies, which in the past were often referred to as “companies”. The employees of the railway are the “railway workers”.

The term “railroad” officially appeared in the royal decree of February 26, 1824, which approved the construction of the first French line at Saint-Étienne. The corresponding adjective “railway”, which is derived from the Italian railway, appeared around 1911.

The rail system is also used in various special versions: subways, trams, rack railways.

The infrastructure of the railways is called a track (a railroad line is a track for railway convoys, which consists of one or more rows of rails, the distance between which is maintained by fastening to …). It usually consists of two rows of rails that are placed on sleepers, switches, level crossings, signal systems and, if necessary, electrical traction systems (substations, overhead lines, etc.).

Vehicles usually travel in convoys called trains or train sets. The convoys consist of wagons or cars (a car or car is a land vehicle that drives itself with the help of a motor. This vehicle is designed for the land transport of people or …). pulled by locomotives. They can also be self-propelled multiple units, i.e. including their own traction system.

People are at the center of frequently encountered railway systems, be it for driving trains, for orientation (orientation denotes or materializes in the truest sense of the word the direction of the east (sunrise at the equinox) and of the cardinal points (north of the …) of the convoys to their destination to secure passengers or the goods being carried. Human work is characterized by procedures. Very early on we enacted laws on railways. In France, the law of July 15, 1845 (still in force) lays the foundation for the railway police (status of the railways, easements, rights and obligations of operators and third parties, control (the word control can have several meanings) It can be used as a synonym for checking, verification and control.) Of tickets (transport is the process, in which something or someone is transported from one place to another, mostly in vehicles and communication channels (str e, channel ..). Through assimilation, acts of …) etc.). Since then, new laws and numerous regulations relating to safety, organization (an organization is), and public service (a public service is an activity considered to be of general interest) have been added. This term If one asks for an appreciation that can be expanded or narrowed at will, no perfect definition can be given and …).

story

The rocket, Stephenson’s machine, was built in 1829

One of the first examples of a guided path is that of the Diolkos (The Diolkos or Diolcos, from the Greek δίολκος, from διά (dia) “bis” and ὁλκός …), a system with which boats can cross the isthmus ( An isthmus is a narrow strip of land that is surrounded by two bodies of water and connects two large areas of land. The isthmus is pronounced “IS-me” where it is quiet.) From Corinth in Greece, built in the 6th century BC. AD carts, pushed by slaves and pack animals, circulated in notched stone blocks. This primitive “railroad” was in operation until about the year 900.

The first horse-drawn carriages appeared in Greece and the Roman Empire around AD 1, and also used a trail made of notched stones.

The reappearance of guided transport took place around 1550 in Europe (Europe is a land region that can be viewed as a continent in its own right, but also as …) for mining routes. These used wooden rails. The first railway line was set up in Britain in the early 17th century, mainly for the transport of coal from a mine to a canal, from where it could be loaded onto barges. There are tracks (TRACES (TRAde Control and Expert System) is an internet based veterinary certification and notification network under the responsibility of the European Commission as part of the first …) of this type of railways Broseley in Shropshire. The rails were made of bare wood, the wheels (the wheel is an organ or mechanical part of a circular shape that revolves around an axis running through its center) were flanged as on current railroad vehicles. In 1768 the Coalbrookdale company came up with the idea of ​​replacing their wooden rails with cast iron rails in order to limit the wear of the rail and to carry heavier loads.

Iron rails appeared at the beginning of the 18th century. The engineer (“The main task of the engineer is to solve technological problems, which are concrete and often complex, related to …) William Jessop designed rails intended for use with flangeless wheels: they formed a kind of angle. These rails were to be used for a project in the Loughborough area of ​​Leicestershire in 1789 (a project is an irreversible commitment with uncertain outcome, not a priori identically reproducible and requiring assistance and …) In 1790 it was he who who set up a steel mill (A steel mill is a factory that produces steel in large quantities, generally in the form of semi-finished products. There are generally two types of steel mills: electric steel mill …) Butterley, Derbyshire for the manufacture of rails (Among other things) The first public railroad was the Surrey Iron Railway, opened by Jessop in 1802. Convoys were vo n horses drawn.

The first steam locomotive (The first locomotives (in the 19th century) were powered by a steam engine, which led to them being called steam locomotives. This type of …) that operated on rails was built by Richard Trevithick ( Richard Trevithick (April 13, 1771 – April 22, 1833) was born in Camborne in the Cornwall mining region to an engineer father, his neighbor William Murdoch, the pioneer of steam cars …) and tried in 1804 at Merthyr Tydfil in the country (country comes from the Latin pagus, which denoted a territorial and tribal subdivision of limited extent (on the order of a few hundred km²), a subdivision of the Gallo-Roman civilian population. la civitas qui …) of Wales. This attempt was unsuccessful as the machine was so heavy that it broke the way.

Railways in Europe in 1896

In 1811, John Blenkinsop designed the first locomotive (a locomotive is an engine that moves on its own and is used by rail transport to add traction to a train. Most of the time, the locomotive is …) really useful. He patented (no. 3431) a coal transport system that is powered by a steam locomotive (). The line was built and connects Middleton Colliery with Leeds. The locomotive was built by Matthew Murray of Fenton, Murray and Wood. The Middleton Railway was therefore the first to successfully use steam for commercial purposes (a seller is a person whose trade is linked to the sale). It is also the first object (in general, the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) denotes an entity that is defined in a three-dimensional space, has a precise function and can be denoted by a …) legal acts.

The first network (A computer network is a set of devices connected to each other to exchange information. By analogy with a network (a network is a “little …)” is born (The day or the day is the interval This is the Period between two nights during which the sun’s rays illuminate the sky, its beginning (compared to midnight …) in continental Europe in the Saint-Etienne region in France between 1827 (Louis-Antoine Beaunier) and 1830 (Marc Seguin).

In Europe and America (America is a continent separated from Asia and Oceania in the west by the Bering Strait and the Pacific; and …) North (The north is a continent cardinal point, opposite the south.), The time of the greatest Development of the railroad goes from 1848 to 1914. After World War I, the railroad continued to develop, particularly the secondary narrow-gauge lines (Les chemin) narrow-gauge railways are railways with a gauge of less than 1,435 meters (4 feet 8.5 inches) which is the standard the so-called normal tracks. In the short term, however, there is strong competition between distances by car (A car or car is a land vehicle that propels itself with an engine. This vehicle is designed for the transport of people or goods over land. It is …) and the truck (The LKW is a road vehicle with a weight of more than 3.5 tons, which is intended for the transport of goods. The truck is dist technically light vehicle (axle load significantly more …). After the seconde (seconde is the feminine of the adjective second which comes immediately after the first or is added to something identical. The second is a unit of measurement for time. The second of the arc is a measure of aircraft angle. …) World War I is the competition of the aircraft (An aircraft is after the official Definition of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) an aircraft that is heavier than air, powered by a motor unit (for a machine without a motor …) over long distances, versc hwind the secondary lines.

The 1973 oil crisis marked the beginning of the renewal of the railways, mainly for passenger transport in large metropolitan areas and thanks to new intercity lines (In France, Corail Intercités is the brand that the SNCF created in May 2006 to denote the Corail multiple units which are used on medium-distance routes.), used by high-speed trains (we distinguish :).

The magnetic levitation train (known as Maglev), for which a 43 km line opened in Shanghai, China in 2005, could become a viable competitor.