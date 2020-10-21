📰 The benefits of trees have no origin

Trees planted in urban areas serve the environment – reduce pollution and noise, serve as resources and protection for other species, reduce heat and erosion – but also to be human added value in the landscape, shade, relaxation or a sense of belonging. On the other hand, trees can be the source of allergens, maintenance costs, accidents or threats to biodiversity (Biodiversity is the natural diversity of living organisms. It is assessed taking into account the diversity of ecosystems. Species, populations and that of genes in space and in the .. .) Natives if they were introduced from elsewhere. This last point (graphic) is the object (in general, the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) denotes an entity that is defined in a three-dimensional space, has a precise function and …) of a real debate (a debate is a (constructive) discussion on a topic, precise or substantive, announced in advance and in which people with …) participate in a philosophy: Will the trees be introduced? biological diversity?

The chestnut trees (Aesculus hippocastanum) on the Promenade de la Treille in Geneva provide shade for passers-by and are part of the cultural identity of this emblematic place in the city. © UNIGE / SCHLAEPFER



Without taking sides, but bringing scientific arguments into the debate, experts in environmental science (The environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the set of natural and artificial elements in which life takes place. With the challenges …) of the university Geneva (The University of Geneva (UNIGE) is the public university of the Canton of Geneva in Switzerland. Founded in 1559 by Jean Calvin under the name …) (UNIGE), in collaboration with the Conservatory and Botanical Garden of the City of Geneva, has all of the Territory occurring species are listed (the concept of territory has become increasingly important in geography and especially in human and political geography, even if this concept is used by …) and have used the services and the inconveniences associated with them systematically rated. The results of this study, which can be read in Urban Forestry & Urban Greening, show that in urban space (An urban space or multipolar urban space is in France and according to the definition of INSEE a continuous set of urban areas and so-called multipolarized municipalities, i.e. where at least 40% of the …) Geneva area, which consists mainly of imported trees, the services outweigh the disadvantages.

Trees contribute to both the quality of the environment and the well-being (well-being or well-being is a state that affects health, pleasure, self-realization, harmony with oneself …) of the human being. The evaluation of these contributions is referred to by environmental scientists as the “ecosystem service approach”. Obviously, trees bring their share of disadvantages to both nature and humans to the first rank (mathematics in linear algebra, the rank of a family of vectors is the dimension of the vector subspace generated by the rank theorem links the …), their threat represents native biodiversity through the introduction of species. “There is currently a great philosophical debate about this problem (Around is the name given by the French bird nomenclature (updated) to 31 species of birds, either belonging to the genus Accipiter or …): Should we promote and introduce native trees Forbid or at least restrict species? Of all species introduced into urban areas, only 5% are potentially problematic, such as the dwarf garlic or Faux Japanese lacquer or Chinese lacquer (Ailanthus altissima) is a deciduous tree of the Simaroubaceae family. He … ) (Ailanthus altissima) occurs in the old town of Geneva. But what should you do with the 95%?% Remain and what importance should we attach to them? “Asks Martin Schlaepfer, researcher (A researcher refers to a person whose The task is to do research It is difficult to clearly define the task of the researcher as Research areas are diverse and include … ) at the institute (An institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics is one of these …) of the environmental sciences of UNIGE and first author of the study.

A foreign majority

To answer these questions, environmental specialists from UNIGE and the City of Geneva analyzed the databases (in information technology (IT), data is an elementary description that is often coded. Of a thing, a business transaction, an event, etc.) of the tree species that are in the urban and semi-urban areas of the entire canton of Geneva occur, either all isolated trees or in the orientation excluding forests. For each species (in the life sciences the species (from the Latin species “type” or “appearance”) is the basic taxon of the systematics. The species …), regardless of whether they originated from local or imported ecosystem services and disadvantages analyzed. After four years of careful investigation, 911 different species have been recorded. Among them, the vast majority or 90% were introduced. An exceptional share for a city where the Botanical Garden (botany is the science that deals with the study of plants (from the Greek βοτάνιϰή; feminine of the word …)) in the District of Nations and the former in the park ( Un Parc is a closed natural land,[1] formed from forests or meadows in which alleys and paths have been traced, which are intended for hunting, walking or amusement. It is different from …) Bastions with more than 700 foreign species are heavily involved in this diversity.

Adapted species

The analysis of ecosystem services shows that trees are beneficial regardless of their origin. There are of course some exceptions: “Three invasive species have been recorded, but they only occur outside the city. Isolated in urban areas there is only a very low risk of spreading and they also contribute to ours. Some introduced species have been present in parks for several centuries, such as cedars and plane trees imported from Africa. Covering an area of ​​30,221,532 km2 including islands, Africa is a continent with 6% of the earth’s surface and 20.3% of the surface of …) of the north (the north is a cardinal point opposite the south) and Asia (Asia is one of the five continents or part of the supercontinent Eurasia or Afro-Eurasia of the earth. It is the largest continent (8.6% of the total land surface or 29.4% of the land surface). ..) in the 16th and 17th centuries because of their aesthetic value, their resistance to diseases and their perennial foliage They are now part of our cultural heritage. In addition, they have the ability to i To survive in an urban setting, and therefore can also contribute to islands of freshness or pollution control. Such types must therefore be limited and controlled, but can play a clear beneficial role depending on the context (the context of an event includes the circumstances and conditions that surround it; the context of a word, sentence or text includes the surrounding words Concept of …) “, adds the researcher.

Promote and anticipate

For the first time, the Geneva study includes the analysis of ecosystem services taking into account all species. “The trees introduced are generally listed in government databases, but when it comes to measuring a nation’s progress in matter (Matter is the substance that makes up any body that has a tangible reality. Its three states are most common are the solids, …) of the environmental approach, they disappear from the tables of biological diversity. “The study shows that they bring many values ​​and should be evaluated as such in environmental initiatives to improve urban spaces. “The climate (The climate is the statistical distribution of the atmospheric conditions in a certain region during a certain period of time. It differs from the meteorology, which …) is changing. Projections for our latitudes show those from here 50 to 100 Years, that is, the life (life is the given name 🙂 of a tree (a tree is a land plant that can develop by itself in height, generally over seven meters. Acquiring trees …), will be the Geneva Climate close to that of the south (the south is a cardinal point compared to the north.) Italy. We must therefore be open to the idea of ​​introducing species that are resistant to our future living conditions “, concludes Martin Schlaepfer.

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!