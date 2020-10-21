📰 Life is under the streams!

Biodiversity is currently in acute crisis in all regions of the planet and an acceleration in species extinction is to be feared, although it is still largely unknown. Among the environments in which this diversity has not been adequately described are certain extreme and inaccessible environments such as the deep sea floor, underwater caves and subterranean environments. A collaboration between a researcher (a researcher) means a person whose job it is to conduct research. It is difficult to clearly define the role of a researcher …) the institute (An institute is an organization permanently created for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics .. .) Biodiversity in the Mediterranean region (biodiversity is the natural diversity of living organisms, the diversity of ecosystems, species, …) as well as marine and continental ecology (IMBE – CNRS / University of Aix-Marseille / IRD / University of Avignon) and a specialist from the Netherlands have discovered a new species (in life sciences, the species (from the Latin species “type” or “appearance”) is the basic taxon of the systematics ….) of crustaceans (crustaceans (Crustacea) are arthropods, that is, ie animals whose body is coated with an exosquel chitinoprotein called cuticle and often impregnated with carbonate …) Substrate: Tethysbaena ledoyeri, which was the object (generally ref the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) equates an entity that is defined in a three-dimensional space that has a function …) of a publication in the magazine Crustaceana.

In the park (A park is a closed natural land,[1] Formed from forests or meadows in which alleys and paths have been traced that are intended for hunting, walking or …). National Calanques near Marseille a river flows (in French hydrography, a river is a stream that flows into the sea or the ocean – or, exceptionally, into a desert, as in the Okavango. It is different from a river that flows. ..) important and mysterious coast known since ancient times, the river (In hydrography, a river is a watercourse that flows under the influence of gravity and, unlike the river that flows, empties into another river or into a river , him loud …) underground from Port-Miou. Its resurgence occurs entirely underwater (water is an ubiquitous chemical compound on earth that is essential to all known living organisms) in the Mediterranean. Researchers from IMBE (Station Marine d’Endoume) who specialize in the ecology of underwater caves, with logistical support (logistics is the activity aimed at managing the physical operations of an organization, thus making resources available … ) of the OSU Institute Pythéas and by cave divers who have been explored by diving part of this special environment between cave, river and estuary (the estuary is the part of the mouth of a river in which the action of the sea or ocean into which it flows, is palpable. This definition leads to controversy. Some argue …) underground. Only part, because this system is one of the largest in the world (the word world can denote :). It rises from the sea (The term sea covers several realities.) To a depth of 10-40 m below sea level (Sea level is the average height of the sea surface in relation to a reasonable reference level.) To more than 2 km from the coast and suddenly sinks into a huge well up to 233 m, the extreme limit of previous speleological explorations (the day or day is the interval between the sunrise of the sunset, this is the time between two nights in which the Sun rays that …) illuminate. The biological explorations focused on an area accessible by an underground well just over 500 m upstream from the sea outlet. At this point the marine influence becomes almost zero, but the water is brackish and extremely poor in nutrients, the temperature (The temperature is a physical quantity that is measured with a thermometer and examined in thermometry. The common life, it is … ) is quite stable (Around is the name given by the French bird nomenclature (updated) 31 species of birds that either belong to the genus Accipiter or make up the 5 genera …) of 16 ° C and the darkness is total.

A well provides direct access to the aquifer, 530 m upstream from its resurgence in the sea. It is a privileged access for divers. Here during the filming of France Terre Sauvage: Les Eaux Vives, seen on France 3.

© J. Izquierdo



In this environment (The environment is everything that surrounds us. It is the set of natural and artificial elements in which human life takes place. In current ecological problems, the term is …) extreme, under the land and underwater, far from Food sources, the environment is mineral and at first glance there doesn’t seem to be a trace (TRACE is a NASA space telescope designed to study the relationship between the magnetic field in small scale the sun and the geometry of the coronal plasma through high images …) of life (life is the given name :). However, the diving researchers at IMBE (CNRS / University of Aix-Marseille / IRD / University of Avignon) observed everything and then recorded everything (the whole, understood as a set of that which exists, is often interpreted as the world or the ‘univers.) Small (2-3 mm) depigmented, blind animals that had never been described before. One of them is a species that is new to science (Latin Scientia, “knowledge”) is, according to the Le Robert dictionary, “What you know when you have learned it, what I ‘we keep on .. .), Tethysbaena ledoyeri, which belongs to the order of Thermosbaenacea and has just been the subject of a taxonomic description in the journal Crustaceana in collaboration with the world specialist of this little known group in the Netherlands.

Tethysbaena ledoyeri first described new species of Thermosbaenacea in France. It is 2 to 3 mm long.

© P. Chevaldonné / CNRS



This is the first time that a species of this order of underground crustaceans, which has only 37 species worldwide, has been described in France. The crustaceans of this group, whose body is vaguely reminiscent of a shrimp (the native name shrimp (also known as chevrette in certain regions of Francophonie) is traditionally only given to a number of aquatic crustaceans, …), occur only in groundwater and Pore ​​water, often with variable salinity (in mathematics and logic, a variable is represented by a symbol. It is used to mark a role in a formula, a …), sometimes in groundwater. The morphological description has been completed with an analysis of DNA sequences that will allow future discoveries to be compared with this new species. Biology (biology, commonly referred to as “bio”) is the science of living things. In the broadest sense of the science of living things, it covers part of the natural sciences and …) this new species is still very mysterious, but we know that its abundance is at the place of capture (A capture in the field of astronautics is a process , in which a celestial object that passes near a star is retained in its gravisphere. the celestial object leads to its orbit or …) is maximum at the beginning of autumn (autumn is one of the four seasons of temperate zones. It lies between Summer and winter.) Before the first major floods. It probably feeds on a few bacteria (bacteria (bacteria) are prokaryotic unicellular living organisms characterized by the absence of nucleus and organelles. Most bacteria have a wall …) present in the very poor sediment, that is brought by the river and it coexist with another small crustacean that appears to be its predator (A predator is a living organism that kills prey to feed on it or to feed its offspring. Predator is very. ..), an amphipod of a new kind yet to be described.

References:

Wagner HP, Chevaldonné P. Tethysbaena ledoyeri n. Sp., A new Thermosbaenacean species (Thermosbaenacea) from the karst aquifer Port-Miou in the south (Southern is the new name of the railway concession originally operated by Connex South Central and the lines from South London, Surrey and Sussex served from France. Crustaceana 2020 Sep 4; 93 (7): 819-841.

DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1163/15685403-bja10068

