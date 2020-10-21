Atlético goalkeeper: coach Simeone “is a completely normal guy” | Free press

Munich (AP) – Before the opening of the Champions League against FC Bayern Munich, Atlético goalkeeper Jan Oblak put the aggressive image of his coach Diego Simeone into perspective.

“On the outside it can sometimes seem like you should be afraid of him. But no one should be afraid of Diego. He’s a very normal guy, he helps the players a lot, explains what he does, “Slovenian football goalkeeper Atlético Madrid said in an interview with” Bild “. “On the sidelines, he wants above all to motivate the players – and the supporters in the stadium.”

Oblak doesn’t see his side meeting the defending champions early in the season as an advantage. “Bayern are probably still the fittest team in Europe, it will be very difficult. But we try to win in every game. It’s sure to be a great game, as always when we’ve played against Bayern. “Bayern’s home game against Madrid kicks off in the evening (9 p.m. / Sky).