Windows 10, why is Windows Defender one of the best antivirus out there?

Microsoft hasn’t stopped improving its own antivirus program, Microsoft Defender, since Windows 10 launched. Formerly known as Windows Defender, it is now part of a dedicated security hub.

These tools are available from Windows Security at

Settings> Update and Security

We find protection against viruses, threats, accounts, a firewall, network protection, reports on the health of the PC, as well as options for application control, browser and parental controls.

As for the antivirus, its performance has gradually improved over the years. The latest AV-TEST study now goes even further. Microsoft Defender is part of the list of the best antivirus programs out there. It works just as well as third-party security products.

The study is based on tests carried out in August and September 2020. A total of 22 antivirus suites for Windows 10 were tested. The laboratory uses three criteria, namely protection, performance and use. The maximum number of points is 6 points per criterion. In this test, eight products got the best score, 18 out of 18, including Microsoft Defender.

This rating enables it to receive the mention of “Product of Excellence” or “Top Product”.

Microsoft Defender scores 18/18

To protect against malware infections (such as viruses, worms or Trojans), an error-free assessment with 100% detection of 370 samples that represent “zero day” attacks on the Internet, including malicious websites and e-mails (real World Testing). 100% of the 13,571 very common and very common malware were discovered in the last 4 weeks.

Its presence and operation only have a limited effect on the performance of the classic PC. AV-Test reports a 3% slowdown when viewing 50 popular websites, no slowdown when downloading 20 frequently used programs or when copying files (locally or over a network), or a 5% slowdown when running standard software. On the other hand, it declines with a 33% slowdown during the installation of the program, with the average of the tests being 22%.

Regarding the usage criterion, no false warnings or blocks were found when visiting 500 websites. Likewise, no false warnings have been reported about actions encountered while installing and using normal software. However, the app identified two normal pieces of software as malware during an analysis of 1,077,938 samples.

This assessment is therefore flattering for the Microsoft solution. Included with Windows 10, it appears to have the resources to offer solid protection against known and emerging threats.