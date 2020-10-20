Logitech introduces silent mouse and keyboard to Brazilian market

Earlier this month, Logitech introduced the new K845 mechanical keyboard, which arrives with a minimalist design and the Logitech MX Anywhere 3 mouse, which comes with a battery that lasts for up to 70 days. However, it is important to note that both accessories were announced without an official arrival forecast for the Brazilian market.

Now, however, the company has announced the arrival of a new – and different – combo in the Brazilian market. The MK295 Silent Wireless combines a mouse and keyboard – both wireless – that promise quieter usability, to avoid distractions or discomfort in a work environment, either for the user himself. even or for others, who will not be disturbed by the sound of the keys.

Both accessories in the combo incorporate Logitech’s Silent Touch® technology, which promises up to 90% noise reduction. They also have the ABNT 2 standard and have a range of up to 10 meters, thanks to the USB connector which must be connected to the computer or notebook.

The combo keyboard has a standard size and also has an additional set of eight shortcut keys, to facilitate certain actions while working. The mouse has an ambidextrous shape, it also has the particularity of being very silent with its soft click.

Another highlight of the accessories is the durability of their batteries. The keyboard promises up to 36 months of use, while the mouse can reach up to 18 months of use. The combo is compatible with Windows or ChromeOS.

They are already available for purchase from the official Logitech website through this link only in graphite color, with a suggested price of R $ 229.90.