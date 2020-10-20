Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pocket Edition announced with fast charging and low price

After checking the official Mi Watch Color Sports announcement, now is the time to check out another new feature presented by Xiaomi today for the Chinese market, with the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pocket Edition.

Bringing a compact and lightweight size (90 x 63.9 x 24.2mm and 200g), the new power bank features two USB-A connectors, a microUSB for charging and also a USB- C, which can be used both for charging also the device how to use for charging other accessories.

Economy and market 20 oct

Economy and market 20 oct

One of the main strengths of the portable battery, which has 10,000 mAh, is due to the offer of support for fast charging in the three outputs offered, the official limit being 22.5W, which is the limit , which obviously does not prevent these ports from providing loads of 10, 12, 15 or 18 watts.

With this, the power bank is not only an alternative for efficiently charging smartphones and tablets, but also accessories, which include smart bracelets, smart watches, TWS headphones and more.

Another valid mention to make about the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pocket Edition is that the USB-C port also supports chargers up to 24 watts, in which case it focuses on charging the battery (which therefore reduces the time lost in the socket).

Price and availability

Official for the Chinese market, Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pocket Edition is offered to consumers only in white at the suggested price of 99 yuan, which is just under R $ 83 in direct conversion, without taking into account additional amounts that may be charged such as taxes, fees and shipping charges.

For now, the manufacturer has not revealed whether the Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 3 Pocket Edition will officially launch in other markets, but given the global presence of other units in the range, it is possible to imagine that this will happen at some point in the future.