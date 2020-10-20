AMD Radeon RX 6000: analysis indicates Navi 21 XT “Big Navi” with a total consumption of 320W

The month of October is of great importance for AMD, which could eventually regain a prominent place not only in the processor segment, with the recently launched Zen 3 architecture and Ryzen 5000 processors, but also among GPUs. , with the arrival of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 Family and its long-awaited “Big Navi”.

Scheduled to debut next week, October 28, the Radeon RX 6000 line has already been a constant target of leaks, rumors, and even official news, which increasingly provide more detail on the powerful graphics cards of AMD. The line has already had its appearance revealed by the company, while respectful runaways like Rogame and Tum Apisak have provided specs, speeds, processing capacity and more.





Now, a detailed analysis of Igor’s Lab’s website aims to clear up the confusion that has arisen with the most recent leaks. The Navi 21 XT, which is expected to power the RX 6900 XT, had a reported consumption of 290W, which may seem significantly lower than Nvidia’s RTX 3080, but caution is in order. As we reported, the way AMD measures its consumption differs from the calculations made by Nvidia, so the actual consumption of the new Radeon is expected to be higher.

According to the analysis, the true value of the Red Team’s GPU should approach 320W, same consumption as the Green Team’s rival. To reach this value, the publication considered the consumption of the chip associated with that of memories, capacitors and several other components of the video card. Igor has proven the efficiency of his calculations by using them in reverse on the RTX 3080, reaching 230W from his chip.

An overclocking variant was also analyzed, which should be used by partner manufacturers, in which case the consumption would increase to 355W. While not impressive at first, the numbers demonstrate AMD’s progress in energy efficiency. If in the last generation the Nvidia GPUs consumed less and offered more performance, in the new generation the Radeon range can operate on a par with its rivals, indicating that AMD has returned to the competition with force.