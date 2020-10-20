Xiaomi wants to produce its own iPhone 12 mini, but “the battery is going to be a big sacrifice”

With the launch of all four new iPhone 12 models this year, we can expect some trends that, like it or not, Apple has already set for the industry and that the competition is expected to follow in the years to come. coming, like the withdrawal of chargers from the boxes (which companies are kidding and should be retiring in the coming years, like the headphone jack), the MagSafe, the square design and, of course, a compact smartphone.

In recent years, we’ve seen a steady trend in smartphones with 6.5-inch screens on average, but based on the sales performance of the iPhone 12 mini – with its screen of just 5.4 inches – we could have a new explosion of popularity in models. Android with a screen smaller than 6 inches. And Xiaomi has already shown interest.

Xiaomi “wants to produce a mini”

In a post on Chinese social network Weibo, Lu Weibing, vice president of Xiaomi, confirmed that the company “wants to produce a mini, but the battery capacity will be a big sacrifice.”

Although I did not mention the iPhone 12 mini, it is obvious that the very launch of an Apple product could push the competition to come up with solutions that had hitherto been completely neglected. And as Weibing himself said, the battery of such a small smartphone is going to be a problem.

The iPhone 12 mini approval process in Brazil confirmed that Apple is adopting a battery of just 2227mAh in the 5.4-inch smartphone, but thanks to the iOS 14 built into the A14 Bionic processor, the company is achieving excellent energy performance: there will be 15 hours of video playback, something that Android coupled with Qualcomm processors has a hard time running.

Weibing has not said when we will see a mini version of their smartphones and not even if it will already be launched with the debut of the Mi 11 family, as a compact option of a flagship, but news should arrive in the coming months.